Applications now open for Carry1st and CrazyLabs' Cape Town-based hypercasual accelerator

African mobile game publisher Carry1st has opened applications for its hypercasual gaming

accelerator programme - CrazyHubs Cape Town - in partnership with CrazyLabs.

With the aim to unlock the potential of the untapped African market, the accelerator programme will give chance to aspiring game programmers, developers, designers, and artists to learn the fundamentals of designing and developing hypercasual mobile games by connecting them with industry veterans.

The participants will receive a monthly stipend and have the chance to launch the games globally with a profit share plan for the successful games.

At the end of the program, they'll be graduating with ‘CrazyHubs Diploma’ certificate.

3 months of learning

Starting in September 2021, the duration of the program is a minimum of 3 months extendable up to 6 months and it will bring out the African ideas, culture, and creativity to a global audience.

This incubator is just the continuation of previously successful CrazyHubs around the world which includes India, Israel, Poland, Serbia, and Turkey.

“Together with CrazyLabs, we are invested in growing the mobile gaming ecosystem in Africa by providing the next generation of developers with the skills, resources, and network to reach millions of users globally,” commented Lucy Hoffman, COO at Carry1st.

“The African continent is latent with potential for great ideas to be transformed into world-class gaming experiences” said Omri Henkin, VP Business Development at CrazyLabs.

You can find out more details at the CrazyHubs Cape Town website.