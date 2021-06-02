Last chance to register: five essential games industry sessions next week

There isn’t a lot of time so we’ll cut to the chase - the next series of PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses takes place next week and there’s still time to book your tickets, to one or all of them.
You’ll receive essential insight from top games industry experts in our standalone workshops from next Tuesday, June 8th to Thursday, June 10th. These half-day courses cover important development and business topics, which are pivotal in running a games company.
These classes help you master building a game pitch, how to run an effective playtest, master data for engaging games design, how you can design for live ops success, and using cognitive science and a UX framework to improve your game.
Book your desired class below and join us for these amazing deep-dive workshops from next week!
Book now: Multi-buy and group discounts
Remember, there are five individual MasterClasses and you can book for each one - but if you want to attend multiple sessions, we have some brilliant multi-booking deals for you too. Reserve your place in at least three workshops and get an additional one free. That’s a saving of 20 to 25 per cent if you contact us to make multiple reservations.
Booking for multiple people? Take advantage of our 30 per cent corporate discount for groups of six or more people from the same company.
For multi-buy or group discounts, please email sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk to discuss your bespoke package. This is an incredible deal to give your team a skillset boost.
If you are an indie developer (small privately-owned studio with fewer than 10 members, engaged in game creation) or a student you may be entitled to discounted tickets. Please contact us with proof of your status and we can discuss relevant offers: sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk
Tickets are strictly limited to ensure productive class sizes, so be sure to get in touch today to secure your place.
