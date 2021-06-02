Last chance to register: five essential games industry sessions next week

Game UX Consultant

Celia Hodent is recognized as a leader in the application of user experience (UX) and cognitive science in the game industry.

Celia holds a PhD in psychology and has over 12 years of experience in the development of UX strategy and processes in video game studios.

Through her work at Ubisoft (Rainbow 6), LucasArts (Star Wars: 1313), and as Director of UX at Epic Games (Fortnite), she has contributed to many projects across multiple platforms, from PC to consoles, mobile, and VR.

Celia is also the founder of the Game UX Summit, advisor for the GDC UX Summit, author of The Gamer’s Brain: How Neuroscience and UX can Impact Video Game Design and of The Psychology of Video Games.

She currently works as an independent consultant, helping studios increase the likelihood of their games to be engaging and successful.