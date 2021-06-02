News

Dark Horse Comics launches gaming division, Dark Horse Games

Hellboy, The Umbrella Academy, 300 and more

Dark Horse Comics launches gaming division, Dark Horse Games
By , Features Editor

Dark Horse Comics has launched a new gaming and digital division within the company known as Dark Horse Games.

As reported by VentureBeat, the aim of this is to create first-party games based on its popular comics, as well as opening up that same access to external developers through a number of licensing partnerships.

Dark Horse Games is already in discussions with a number of studios to build several triple-A titles across all platforms - including mobile.

The new sector boasts two offices in Oregon and Shanghai, as well as 425 characters that it will look to utilise. With less than 10 people on staff during the first year of development, Dark Horse Games will be headed up by general manager Johhny Lee. 

Founded in 1986, Dark Horse Comics has a variety of IP, including Hellboy, The Umbrella Academy, 300, Polar, Frank Miller’s Sin City, Resident Alien, Lady Killer and more.

"Evergreen properties"

“We have evergreen properties, like Hellboy, where there will always be interest in making games and doing collaborations,” Lee said.

“We and our partners can really evaluate if a story IP and character universe would be a good fit for games that they’re internally designing and developing.

"I think most triple-A devs that I’ve talked to prefer their game dev team to build core gameplay and then fit an IP to it, versus shoving an IP down their throats. We’re sensitive to that.”

Legendary partnered with Lionsgate and Millennium Media to bring the characters of Hellboy to Legendary: Game of Heroes in the run-up to the 2019 film. We spoke with N3twork production lead Danil Monsur about how the collaboration came about.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Apr 28th, 2021

Fast-growing Wildlife opens second US studio SuperWoW!

Job News Feb 11th, 2021

Ten Square Games set to open Berlin studio, ex-Wooga Patrick McGrath at helm

News Feb 5th, 2021

Former EA vets team up with mobile firm Wildlife to form new studio

News Dec 2nd, 2020

Phoenix Labs expands as it opens new studios in Montreal and Los Angeles

News Dec 2nd, 2020

Krafton consolidates Pnix and Delusion Studio to form RisingWings

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies