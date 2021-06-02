News

See into the heart of Tencent, Ubisoft, Zynga, Miniclip and more at next month’s top B2B games industry conference - all online

The first set of speakers for next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 event has been revealed, with the full lineup set to be a scorcher

See into the heart of Tencent, Ubisoft, Zynga, Miniclip and more at next month’s top B2B games industry conference - all online
By , Special Features Editor

You will discover the best of the British games market and beyond, explore the latest industry trends, and unlock the secrets of brilliant game design at next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7.

Our digital series of B2B events for the mobile games industry goes live for a seventh edition on July 12th to 16th, and today we’re delighted to share just a few of our 250 speakers from the biggest and best companies in the industry. These include the likes of Tencent, Ubisoft, Miniclip, Zynga, Cinemoi and many more.

Catch these fantastic companies sharing their expert insights - live and interactive - across 24 themed tracks throughout the week.

In the run-up to the event, we’ll reveal more of the amazing speakers joining us for this online adventure - but for now, here are the first speakers you’ll learn from at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7.

 

You'll also hear from the likes of...

Book before midnight tomorrow - save more than $420 with Early Bird offer

You could see all these speakers and more in action at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7. Book before midnight tomorrow (Thursday, June 3rd) and save more than $420 with our Early Bird offer.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Jun 1st, 2021

Meet with the biggest games investors and secure your funding next month at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

News May 24th, 2021

Indies - get your FREE access to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 this July

News May 19th, 2021

Join the global games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 on July 12-16

News Apr 15th, 2021

Take advantage of our season pass and save on access to every Pocket Gamer Connects conference this year!

News Mar 3rd, 2021

Where will you connect with the industry in 2021? Join the Pocket Gamer world tour!

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies