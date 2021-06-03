Early Bird ends tonight: last chance to save more than $420 on next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

The early bird gets the worm! You have just hours left to save more than $420 on your ticket to next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 - book now!

The online event for the global games industry returns July 12th to 16th with more than 250 expert speakers, 80 plus hours of talks and great opportunities to network with over 1,500 games industry professionals.

And at midnight tonight (Thursday, July 3rd), our Early Bird offer ends. Book your ticket today and don’t miss out on our amazing discounted offer.

What’s happening at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

Book now and save more than $420

Connect with the global games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 and save more than $420 with our Early Bird offer. Book now before our Early Bird offer ends at midnight tonight.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.