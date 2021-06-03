Niantic confirms Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will be music-themed

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will go ahead with a two-day digital event for the second year in a row this July.

As confirmed by developer Niantic, the festival will give those that purchase a ticket the chance to capture numerous different types of Pokémon. Tickets will cost $5 each, a reduction of about a third from the $14.99 price set last year.

This year's theme will revolve around music, with players helping Professor Willow and the team leaders put on a concert celebration by choosing between certain Pokémon to join the festivities. Special rewards such as an encounter with a Mythical Pokémon, a shirt avatar item and an exclusive avatar pose will be available for those that complete the Special research.

Pokémon GO will celebrate its fifth anniversary in July, while the Pokémon franchise as a whole is already celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Hourly habitats

Starting on Saturday (July 17th), the main activities for the day will be hourly habitats, where four different Pokémon types will rotate in and out of the game. This will include Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach and Cave,

There will also be a higher chance to encounter shiny Pokémon and Pokémon related to music. Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will begin appearing too.

The Sunday (July 18th) will focus much more on raiding and the chance to earn an extra 10,000 XP in raid rewards. Those holding tickets will be able to gain 10 Raid passes by spinning Pokémon Gym Photo Discs. On top of this, wild Pokémon will appear much more frequently across both days.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will take place from 10:00 until 18:00 local time on both July 17th and July 18th. Anyone interested can acquire a ticket via the in-app shop within the game.

The full schedule can be found here.

We previously spoke to Niantic senior game designer Matt Ein about the challenges of making a location-based game in 2020.

While Pokémon GO has thrived, its successor - Harry Potter: Wizards Unite - has struggled to find an audience since rolling out in June 2019.