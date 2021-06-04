Connect with developers and publishers with the Publisher SpeedMatch at next month’s online conference - sign ups available now

At our Pocket Gamer Connects conferences, we run multiple fringe events catering to the needs of our attendees. Whether that’s connecting developers with publishers or investors, hosting sessions where industry leaders share their expert advice or insights, or holding competitions where indie developers can pitch their hard-worked games for the chance to win amazing prizes, we've got you covered.

An important factor in the business of games is bringing your game to market, and on the flip side it is just as important to look for incredible talent or exciting games yet to be revealed to the world. So what if there was a way to connect with developers and publishers alike?

That’s where the Publisher SpeedMatch comes into play, which returns for next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7. Taking place during the week of July 12th to 16th, the Publisher SpeedMatch is a curated meeting session designed to help publishers and developers to meet with one another.

So, if you’re a developer looking for a publisher to help bring your game to market, or you’re a publisher scouting for the next big game, make sure to sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch at our next event now.

What’s the Publisher SpeedMatch about?

Alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7's meeting platform, the Publisher SpeedMatch is an additional curated session pairing developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated stint of speed-date style meetings. These meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, it places the emphasis on efficient networking.

Pre-selected applicants’ meetings are hand-picked by our expert team in order to connect them with the best contacts for their business and goals.

Please note that the Publisher SpeedMatch is a premium service that we offer on a complimentary basis to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7.

We're also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry's biggest names.