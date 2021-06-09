233 Playground - the power of the platform

Experienced Co-Founder with a demonstrated history of working in the internet industry. Skilled in user acquisition, building defensible core values and scaling out tech startups from ground up. Strong business development professional with a Master of Science (M.Sc.) focused in Computer Science from Yale University.

233 Playground is a pioneer in the rapidly evolving world of the metaverse. The company is the largest fundraiser within the sector, working on a new project which it claims will have the scale, depth of content and audience of the hugely popular Roblox - but for the Chinese market.

Founder Hu Sen, is a serial entrepreneur. He successfully exited from his previous venture Fengyun Livestreaming before calling on two collaborators and colleagues to create 233 Playground as a 'metaverse for all ages'.

The founders have since built a world-class team, bringing together technical capabilities, business acumen, innovation and a focus on user growth to create something unique.

The company has a singular vision for the metaverse, as an environment where the best elements of the entertainment ecosystem and the connective capabilities of social media combine.

This will create entirely new opportunities for collaboration, creation – even potentially global digital citizenship - and where the possibilities for imagination are limitless.

China's Changing Challenges

Publishing a mobile game in a territory you know well is a difficult task. Publishing a mobile game in a completely unknown market with no previous history is an even bigger challenge that brings its own complications.

The Chinese games industry represents more than 25 per cent of the world's mobile games market, which has continued to grow throughout the global pandemic.

When it comes to revenue, player spend in mobile games is expected to rise to $32 billion by the year 2020, meaning there's a very lucrative opportunity for those that can make an impact. But how do you make such an impact?

There are a huge number of questions regarding policies, overseas servers and a general understanding of the Chinese audience, and what works best for them? That's where MetaApp and its 233 Playground platform comes into play.

MetaStars Project

The 233 Online Games MetaStars Project has been specifically created for developers looking to bring multiplayer games to China.

233 Playground looks to provide full tech services to ensure deep integration of multiplayer games and help developers achieve success in the Chinese market. Similar to Roblox, 233 Playground utilises sandbox technology to help with instant play for every game featured.

Developers which are selected can gain access to traffic and technical support as well as monetisation and server cost subsidy, all leading up to approval for 233 Playground integration. The company is set to reach 90 per cent of its overall traffic via online games.

The 10 million daily active user community also has a dedicated product team to support game communities around the clock, with the likes of matchmaking, playing with friends, lobbies and mic support all part of the service.

Lower costs

Venturing into China can be costly. Overseas servers (such as Photon) are not only expensive but can be a huge burden for developers to maintain. 233 Playground instead aims to deliver high-quality overseas games to Chinese players.

To get involved, developers can submit their game APK to the business development manager for a gameplay review. Those who are successful will receive notification very quickly. From this, a workflow analysis will be formed where MGS technical documents and practical solutions will be provided by MetaApp.

Technical support will then be provided for in-depth integration with 233 Playground. A campaign based on the PRD documents, alongside active online promotion, will all be integrated in order to provide the game with the biggest opportunities for success.

233 Playground is now open to developers from around the world. The company is always on the lookout for new partners to work with.

For more information and to discuss potential collaboration drop MetaApp an email.

