Leading game developer Game Insight confirmed as PG Mobile Games Awards 2021 headline sponsor

Premier mobile games industry awards ceremony returns this year on July 20th, finalists to be unveiled shortly

We’re honoured to announce that Game Insight is once more supporting the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards as headline sponsor, as it has done since the annual event’s inception in 2018.

With a softography that includes simulation-tycoon titles The Tribez, Paradise Island 2 and Airport City, as well as mind fitness games like Mystery Manor, Vilnius-based Game Insight has maintained its status as one of the world’s leading and largest mobile and social games companies.

"We're delighted to have Game Insight on board supporting the PG Mobile Games Awards again," said Steel Media CEO Chris James.

"They have been pioneers in the mobile games space for over a decade and, like Steel Media, have remained dedicated to helping the whole industry grow."

"We're always eager to support our community of players and the MGAs is a great chance to do that. We're excited to be supporting the MGAs for the fourth year in a row," added Game Insight CEO Anatolijs Ropotovs.

22 categories 

Since their creation, the PG Mobile Games Awards have tried hard to showcase the biggest, best contributions of the past year from all key corners of the industry by including a comprehensive range of categories, and this year’s 22 entries are no exception:

  • Pocket Gamer People's Choice (finalists can encourage their audience to vote)
  • Best Advertising & UA
  • Best Analytics / Data Tool
  • Best Developer
  • Best GAAS Tools & Tech
  • Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment
  • Best Game Engine
  • Best Storytelling
  • Rising Star
  • Best Tools Provider
  • Best Games Industry Law Firm (new for 2021)
  • Best Service Provider
  • Best Live Ops
  • Best QA and Localisation Service Provider
  • Best Indie Developer
  • Best PR / Marketing Team
  • Best Influencer Marketing Agency (new for 2021)
  • Investor of the Year (new for 2021)
  • Best Publisher
  • Best Innovation
  • Game of the Year
  • Mobile Legend

The process involves an open nomination phase, followed by the creation of a shortlist on which more than 100 industry experts get to vote in order to determine the winners.

We’ll be progressively revealing the finalists from next week and the full Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 supported by Game Insight ceremony will take place at a central London location on July 20th, 2021. Tickets will be on sale soon.

You'll find everything you could possibly want to know about the event in our handy guide, or directly via the PG Mobile Games Awards site.

For details on other sponsorship opportunities, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.


