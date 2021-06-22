Full Schedule revealed for next month's Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7, July 12-16

The summer special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 is coming up fast on July 12-16! And with a bumper bonanza 24 tracks of seminars, panels and fireside chats featuring more than 250 expert speakers from all around the world, this is set to be our biggest blowout yet!
The full schedule is now live on the official event website and here's how the week shapes up:
Conference tracks
Monday, July 12
- The Growth Track sponsored by AdinMo
- Best of British
- East Meets West
- Ad Insights sponsored by Admix
- The Art of Publishing sponsored by CrazyLabs
Tuesday, July 13
- Beyond the Deal
- Global Trends
- The Developer Toolkit
- Monetiser sponsored by Pangle
Wednesday, July 14
- CFO Summit sponsored by Pollen
- Hypercasual + Social Games
- Start-Up Summit
- Blockchain Basics
- NFT Know-how
- Show Me The Money
Thursday, July 15
- Game Maker Insights
- Beyond Games
- Influencer Marketing
- Esports Innovation
- Big Screen Gaming
Friday, July 16
- Live Ops Landscape
- Incredible Indies sponsored by Voodoo
- Industry Visions & Values
- Power Panels
Plus! Fringe Events
- Journalist Bar
- Careers Week
- IGDA Mentor Cafe
- Investor Connector
- NEW!: MoneyMaker
- Publisher Speedmatch
- Guided Breakout Groups
- Games Industry Gathering
- Big Indie Pitch: Mobile Edition
- Big Indie Pitch: PC + Console Edition
Join us
Will we see you for this week-long extravaganza of online learning, networking and deal-doing for the global games industry? Tickets are available now.
