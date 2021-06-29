Meet the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Tencent and more at next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

In the business of games, networking is paramount. The possibility of finding hidden indie talent, connecting with top publishers and meeting the right investor that will take your company to the next level is too good to pass up on. At Pocket Gamer Connects, we welcome a wide variety of companies across the globe, with more than 70 countries joining us last time.
Next month sees Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 go live, presenting a fantastic opportunity for you to meet and network with the games industry’s top companies on July 12th to 16th. With over 1,500 attendees, you could connect with developers, publishers, investors, tool providers and more. You could even meet Facebook, Microsoft, Square Enix, Tencent, Huawei Technologies and more.
Book your tickets now and get ready to connect with the global games industry.
Networking is the game
Each attendee has 24-hour access to the MeetToMatch platform and the Discord server for one-to-one meetings or broader discussions.
We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part and now it's time to find out who you could connect with during the conference.
We’ll update the list closer to the event as more companies join us every day.
A
- Aardman Animations
- Abertay University
- Abylight Studios
- AdInMo
- Adjust
- Admix
- Aequaland
- Aftershock Media Group
- Agnitio Capital
- AirConsole
- Akiwy
- Altitude Games
- Amplifier Game Invest
- Analog
- Animoca Brands
- Anzu.io
- AppFollow
- AppLovin
- APPTUTTi
- AppTweak
- Aptoide
- Archive Entertainment
- Aream
- Artax Games
- ArtCenter College of Design
- Australian Trade and Investment Commission
- AuthorDigital
- AWS Game Tech
- Axis Game Factory
- Azur Interactive Games
B
- Baller Games
- Belka Games
- Birmingham City University
- BKOM Studios
- Block Crafters
- Blockchain Founders Fund
- Blushing Blue
- BoomHits
- Boomzap Entertainment
- Branislav Gagic Music
- Brave Entertainment Asia
- Brewed Games
- Brotherhood of Brand
- Bytro Labs
C
- Caracal Games
- Carry1st
- CEIM/Global Affairs Canada
- Ceospet Games
- Charisma.ai
- ChaseRace
- Chorrus Games
- Cinemoi
- City, University of London
- Code Coven
- Consulate General of Finland LA
- Core Game
- Crazy Goat Games
- Crazy Labs
- Crazy Oyster Games
- Creative Arts Management
- Critical Force
- Crossover Media
- Curran Games Agency
- Curve Digital
- CV Capital
D
- Dapps
- Deathvelopers
- DeeOneZ
- Denuvo by Irdeto
- Devolver Digital
- Digitak
- Dimoso
- Dive
- Dodreams
- Doppio Games
- Dream Hunters
E
- EarReality
- East Side Games
- Edge
- Electric Square
- Enad Global 7
- Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC)
- Esports News UK
- EverdreamSoft
- Execution Labs
F
- Facebook Audience Network
- Facebook Gaming
- Fellow Traveller
- FGL and Tamalaki Publishing
- Fingersoft
- Firebeast
- Firefly Games
- Flying Beast Labs
- Feoli e Moreira Advogados (FMA)
- Freakout Games
- Freeverse
- Frog Nine Games
- Fundamentally Games
- Fyber
G
- Game Art Brain
- Game Insight
- Game Mavericks
- Gameberry Labs
- GameBiz Consulting
- Gamebook Studio
- GameCloud Technologies
- Gameforge 4D
- GameJobs.Ninja
- GameOps
- Gametator
- Garena
- Gear Inc
- Genix Lab
- Genvid Technologies
- Geogrify
- Global Game Jam
- Goathamster Studio
- Gofra Games
- Good Thinking Games
- Greenlight Games
- Guild Esports
H
- Happy Warrior
- Have
- Haz Film
- Headnought
- Homa Games
- Huawei Technologies
- Hutch
- Hyper Hippo
I
- Ichigoichie
- Iconmobile Group
- Imperia Online
- ImpliedSouls
- InfoVision
- Instantsmile Entertainment Productions
- Intellivision
J
- Jagex
- Jam City
- Jara Ventures
- Jokey Studio
- JoyPac
K
- Kajaani University of Applied Sciences
- Kajak Games
- Kalank
- Kessels Game Studio
- King
- KissTheButton Games
- Kokku
- Kokouri
- Kuato Studios
- Kunia Labs
- Kuura Playhouse
- Kwalee
L
- LBC Studios
- Leanplum
- Lego Ventures
- LILA Games
- Lion Studios
- London and Partners
- London Venture Partners (LVP)
- Lovebug Games
- Loveshark
- Lozange Lab
- Lucid Sight
- Lumino
M
- Machinations.io
- Mad Data
- Mainframe Industries
- Mampel Skyliner
- Mandinga Game Studio
- Matcherino
- Maximum Games
- Maze Theory
- MediaBodies
- Mekiwi
- Melanin Gamers
- Meta Games
- Metacore Games
- Metropolia UAS
- Microsoft
- Miniclip
- MiTale
- Mobile Game Doctor
- MobileGroove
- Modus Games
- Mohawk Games
- Moloco
- Moonjump
- Mooo! Mobile Games Lab
- Murray Web Media
- My.Games Venture Capital
N
- Naavik
- Navigator Games
- Ndemic Creations
- Neon Doctrine
- Network N
- Night Zookeeper
- No Moss Studios
- Nordic Game Resources
- Nordic VR Startups
- North Breeze Entertainment
O
- Octagon Game Studio
- Octeto Studios
- Oddsock Concepts
- One 3 Creative
- OOM-Games
- Oorja Games
- Orthors
- Outfit7
- Overdroid
- Overwolf
- Oyo Games
P
- Paladin Studios
- Pangle
- Paranormal Games
- Phezos
- Pikkukala
- PixelThread
- Platonic Partnership
- Play Ventures
- Playable Factory
- Playco
- Playcore
- Playstack
- Playtra Games
- Plug in Digital
- PocApp Studios
- Pollen VC
- Portobello
- PROfounders Capital
- Psypher Interactive
R
- Radwar Studios
- Ranida Games
- RE:BIND.io
- Real Media Now
- Rebellion
- Reblika
- Recontact Games
- Reinified
- Remote Control Productions
- Rise Mobile
- RocketRide Games
- Rotub Games
- RoundTable Games Studio
- Rovio
- RTB House
- Ryu Games
S
- SAE Institute Bochum
- Safe In Our World
- Sakura Games
- Salom Bros
- Samsung Next
- ScribbleScape
- SearchAdsHQ
- Seattle Indies
- Sega Europe
- Sensor Tower
- Serbian Games Association
- Shadow
- Silent Game Studios
- Silver Rain Games
- Simteractive
- Sketchbook Games
- Skillz
- Smash Head Studio
- Smash Mountain Studio
- Smilegate
- Snap
- Space Indie Studios
- SPG Enterprises
- SplitMetrics
- SportQuake
- Square Enix
- Starloop Studios
- Steel Sky Productions
- Stillfront Group Studio
- Singing Crows
- Sugar
- Sulake
- Supercell
- Supremacy Games
- Sycoforge
T
- Talkout VR
- Tall Team
- Tbd.Games
- Team EG
- Team Pi-Dev Bulgaria
- Tencent
- Tenjin
- Tequila Works
- The Rockfine Group
- The Sandbox
- Tin Man Games
- Top Entertainment Agency (TEA)
- Touchten Games
- Transcend Fund
- TruePlayers
- Twisted BrainZ
- Two Sore Thumbs
- Two Way Media
U
- Ubisoft
- Ultracine Studios
- Umami Games
- Unity
- University Abertay Dundee
- University for the Creative Arts
- University of Southern California
- University of Westminster
- Unlock Audio
- Uplandme
V
- Vancouver Film School
- Vectr Ventured
- Velox XR
- Venly
- Vicarious PR
- Vivid Games
- Voodoo
W
- Wappier
- WarnerMedia
- Whatwapp
- Whitepot Studios
- Winzebra SP Zoo
- Wizard Games
- Women in Games
- Wooga
- WRP Studios
X
- XR Games
- Xsolla
- Xsolla Diamond Club
Y
- Yield Guild Games
Z
- Zariba
- ZeptoLab
- Zindhu
- Zynga
1-9
- 12traits
- 1C Publishing EU
- 1titled Studios
- 1Up Capital
- 1up coach and consult
Book your tickets now
Wow, what an incredible line-up of top companies. You can connect with any of them at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 if you register your tickets now.
We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?