Meet the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Tencent and more at next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

Networking is the game

Each attendee has 24-hour access to the MeetToMatch platform and the Discord server for one-to-one meetings or broader discussions.

We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part and now it's time to find out who you could connect with during the conference.

We’ll update the list closer to the event as more companies join us every day.

L-R: AWS Game Tech, AppLovin, Denuvo by Irdeto, Facebook

A

Aardman Animations

Abertay University

Abylight Studios

AdInMo

Adjust

Admix

Aequaland

Aftershock Media Group

Agnitio Capital

AirConsole

Akiwy

Altitude Games

Amplifier Game Invest

Analog

Animoca Brands

Anzu.io

AppFollow

AppLovin

APPTUTTi

AppTweak

Aptoide

Archive Entertainment

Aream

Artax Games

ArtCenter College of Design

Australian Trade and Investment Commission

AuthorDigital

AWS Game Tech

Axis Game Factory

Azur Interactive Games

B

Baller Games

Belka Games

Birmingham City University

BKOM Studios

Block Crafters

Blockchain Founders Fund

Blushing Blue

BoomHits

Boomzap Entertainment

Branislav Gagic Music

Brave Entertainment Asia

Brewed Games

Brotherhood of Brand

Bytro Labs

C

Caracal Games

Carry1st

CEIM/Global Affairs Canada

Ceospet Games

Charisma.ai

ChaseRace

Chorrus Games

Cinemoi

City, University of London

Code Coven

Consulate General of Finland LA

Core Game

Crazy Goat Games

Crazy Labs

Crazy Oyster Games

Creative Arts Management

Critical Force

Crossover Media

Curran Games Agency

Curve Digital

CV Capital

D

Dapps

Deathvelopers

DeeOneZ

Denuvo by Irdeto

Devolver Digital

Digitak

Dimoso

Dive

Dodreams

Doppio Games

Dream Hunters

E

EarReality

East Side Games

Edge

Electric Square

Enad Global 7

Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC)

Esports News UK

EverdreamSoft

Execution Labs

F

Facebook

Facebook Audience Network

Facebook Gaming

Fellow Traveller

FGL and Tamalaki Publishing

Fingersoft

Firebeast

Firefly Games

Flying Beast Labs

Feoli e Moreira Advogados (FMA)

Freakout Games

Freeverse

Frog Nine Games

Fundamentally Games

Fyber

L-R: Huawei Technologies, Jagex, King, Microsoft

G

Game Art Brain

Game Insight

Game Mavericks

Gameberry Labs

GameBiz Consulting

Gamebook Studio

GameCloud Technologies

Gameforge 4D

GameJobs.Ninja

GameOps

Gametator

Garena

Gear Inc

Genix Lab

Genvid Technologies

Geogrify

Global Game Jam

Goathamster Studio

Gofra Games

Good Thinking Games

Greenlight Games

Guild Esports

H

Happy Warrior

Have

Haz Film

Headnought

Homa Games

Huawei Technologies

Hutch

Hyper Hippo

I

Ichigoichie

Iconmobile Group

Imperia Online

ImpliedSouls

InfoVision

Instantsmile Entertainment Productions

Intellivision

J

Jagex

Jam City

Jara Ventures

Jokey Studio

JoyPac

K

Kajaani University of Applied Sciences

Kajak Games

Kalank

Kessels Game Studio

King

KissTheButton Games

Kokku

Kokouri

Kuato Studios

Kunia Labs

Kuura Playhouse

Kwalee

L

LBC Studios

Leanplum

Lego Ventures

LILA Games

Lion Studios

London and Partners

London Venture Partners (LVP)

Lovebug Games

Loveshark

Lozange Lab

Lucid Sight

Lumino

M

Machinations.io

Mad Data

Mainframe Industries

Mampel Skyliner

Mandinga Game Studio

Matcherino

Maximum Games

Maze Theory

MediaBodies

Mekiwi

Melanin Gamers

Meta Games

Metacore Games

Metropolia UAS

Microsoft

Miniclip

MiTale

Mobile Game Doctor

MobileGroove

Modus Games

Mohawk Games

Moloco

Moonjump

Mooo! Mobile Games Lab

Murray Web Media

My.Games Venture Capital

L-R: Rovio, Samsung Next, Snap, Tencent

N

Naavik

Navigator Games

Ndemic Creations

Neon Doctrine

Network N

Night Zookeeper

No Moss Studios

Nordic Game Resources

Nordic VR Startups

North Breeze Entertainment

O

Octagon Game Studio

Octeto Studios

Oddsock Concepts

One 3 Creative

OOM-Games

Oorja Games

Orthors

Outfit7

Overdroid

Overwolf

Oyo Games

P

Paladin Studios

Pangle

Paranormal Games

Phezos

Pikkukala

PixelThread

Platonic Partnership

Play Ventures

Playable Factory

Playco

Playcore

Playstack

Playtra Games

Plug in Digital

PocApp Studios

Pollen VC

Portobello

PROfounders Capital

Psypher Interactive

R

Radwar Studios

Ranida Games

RE:BIND.io

Real Media Now

Rebellion

Reblika

Recontact Games

Reinified

Remote Control Productions

Rise Mobile

RocketRide Games

Rotub Games

RoundTable Games Studio

Rovio

RTB House

Ryu Games

S

SAE Institute Bochum

Safe In Our World

Sakura Games

Salom Bros

Samsung Next

ScribbleScape

SearchAdsHQ

Seattle Indies

Sega Europe

Sensor Tower

Serbian Games Association

Shadow

Silent Game Studios

Silver Rain Games

Simteractive

Sketchbook Games

Skillz

Smash Head Studio

Smash Mountain Studio

Smilegate

Snap

Space Indie Studios

SPG Enterprises

SplitMetrics

SportQuake

Square Enix

Starloop Studios

Steel Sky Productions

Stillfront Group Studio

Singing Crows

Sugar

Sulake

Supercell

Supremacy Games

Sycoforge

T

Talkout VR

Tall Team

Tbd.Games

Team EG

Team Pi-Dev Bulgaria

Tencent

Tenjin

Tequila Works

The Rockfine Group

The Sandbox

Tin Man Games

Top Entertainment Agency (TEA)

Touchten Games

Transcend Fund

TruePlayers

Twisted BrainZ

Two Sore Thumbs

Two Way Media

U

Ubisoft

Ultracine Studios

Umami Games

Unity

University Abertay Dundee

University for the Creative Arts

University of Southern California

University of Westminster

Unlock Audio

Uplandme

V

Vancouver Film School

Vectr Ventured

Velox XR

Venly

Vicarious PR

Vivid Games

Voodoo

W

Wappier

WarnerMedia

Whatwapp

Whitepot Studios

Winzebra SP Zoo

Wizard Games

Women in Games

Wooga

WRP Studios

L-R: Unity, WarnerMedia, Xsolla, Zynga

X

XR Games

Xsolla

Xsolla Diamond Club

Y

Yield Guild Games

Z

Zariba

ZeptoLab

Zindhu

Zynga

1-9

12traits

1C Publishing EU

1titled Studios

1Up Capital

1up coach and consult

