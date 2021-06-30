Time is running out to sign up to our fringe events at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

Let’s get down to business, shall we? You can connect with investors and publishers, pitch your hard-worked games to experts for the chance to win feedback and editorial prizes, look for the next step in your professional career and more through our fringe events at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7.

The only thing is you need to register as soon as possible as the deadline to sign up is fast approaching.

Investor Connector

Submission deadline: Friday, July 2nd (midnight UK time)

This curated event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. These short meets aren’t intended for closing a deal but are designed to enable an initial introduction that can be followed up either during or after the conference.

So if you're a developer seeking funding, make sure you don't miss out and sign up now.

You can view the entire list of investors taking part here.

The Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC and Console

Submission deadline: Friday, July 2nd (midnight UK time)

The Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers, whether they’re mobile developers or PC and console developers, take part in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where our expert judges will decide which indie developer is worthy of the glory (and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

Publisher SpeedMatch

Submission deadline: Monday, July 12th (midnight UK time)

Are you a studio looking for somebody to bring your game to market? Or are you a publisher looking for new talent? Then sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch session now.

Just like the Investor Connector, the Publisher SpeedMatch is a curated session pairing developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings, enabling participants to connect with as many contacts as possible.

IGDA Mentor Café

Register before: Wednesday, July 14th

In the IGDA Mentor Café games industry leaders share their knowledge and expertise in short 15-minute mentoring sessions. After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed online environment for more conversations.

Experts hand-picked by IGDA Finland regularly share valuable knowledge, skills and advice in these IGDA Mentor Cafés, 'giving back' to anyone in the community who is seeking mentorship. Mentees will receive valuable advice and new connections to the industry! Topics can be related to anything in the games industry.

Guided Breakout Groups

Register before: Monday, July 12th

New to Pocket Gamer Connects, the Guided Breakout Groups provide an opportunity to bring together professionals from across the games industry for knowledge sharing, ideas and inspiration.

These additional sessions (free to ticket holders) are like interactive panels. They are roundtables that take the form of meetings where you’ll have your chance to exchange ideas with the experts. These unique sessions will not be recorded, so feel free to ask questions and exchange views. Please register using this form if you'd like to attend one so that we can allocate spaces.

MoneyMaker

Register before: Friday, July 16th

Another fringe event making its debut at Pocket Gamer Connects is MoneyMaker, an event that pairs developers and publishers with monetisation companies to discuss how to make (more) money from your game.

These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal but enable essential insights on all the latest offerings to help increase your income and an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Additional activities

There’s a lot more for you to experience at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7:

