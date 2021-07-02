Start networking now with the live meeting platform ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

It's just over a week to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 goes live on July 12th to 16th and we are happy to say that the meeting platform is now live. It's available 24 hours a day, so you'll be able to network with over 1,500 attendees at a time that suits you.

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we provide every attendee free access to our meeting platform in order to carry out their meetings and make connections that are crucial to their business. For Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7, we have adopted the MeetToMatch platform.

Meet MeetToMatch

We’ve been using the trusted MeetToMatch platform since Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and have brought it back this time. A meeting platform is an excellent feature of attending a conference, whether in person or remotely like with our digital events - and we want you to get the most out of it. We’re grateful to have our meeting platform sponsored by Pangle.

What can you do with this platform?

When you register on the MeetToMatch platform, there are several steps to make the most of your profile:

Set your preferences - once you’re into the system, you’ll need to set a time zone and choose a preferred video platform (Skype/Zoom).

Fill in your profile - add details to your personal profile and your company profile

Add talks and panels to your agenda - once you’re in, you can see the full schedule. Add talks that you’d like to virtually attend to your agenda with the option to block out any meeting requests for that time period.

Block out times you’re not available - our event is a global event to accommodate people around the world. You can set which times you’re not available for meetings (whether you’re sleeping or not working) and set times where you are available.

Search for people to meet - Pocket Gamer Connects events are always about connecting people. You can search specific companies or individuals - whether they’re publishers, investors or indie developers - to reach out to, out of over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world.

Showcase products on your profile page - a new feature at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7. When you set up your profile, you can use the Add New Product button to add an image, links to an online pitch deck or external website, video and other details, in order to foreground your top projects. Attendees can search for all products at the event under the Explore button on the MeetToMatch dashboard.

If you’re already registered

Thank you and we look forward to hosting you very soon. You should receive an activation email for the MeetToMatch platform, which is available to all attendees.

We’re currently in the process of onboarding attendees. If you haven't received your activation email, first please check your spam folder. If you have any other problems with your registration, please email support@pgconnects.com.

And if you’re not registered

Then you can’t take advantage of our meeting platform! But you can fix that by booking your tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).