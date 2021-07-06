News

InnoGames relaunching partnership programme for mobile and browser markets

The new programme is said to offer a "personalised approach"

InnoGames has announced that it will be relaunching its partnership programme, with the aim of attracting partners within both browser and mobile games markets.

Known best for the popular city-building strategy mobile game Forge of Empires, InnoGames is one of the leading mobile developers in Germany. The new programme is a successor to the company’s previous 2013 partnership scheme, which partnered with over 250 companies of varying sizes. Previous partners have included 1&1, Bluestacks, Digital Turbine and We Love X.

The German studio is offering potential partners a "more personalised approach with tailored solutions" along with "improved quality and an enhanced experience." On offer is a multi-tier incentive programme featuring rewards designed for those that sign up.

"Long-lasting relationships"

"Fairness and sustainability are just two of our core values and these are applied to our business partnerships as well," said InnoGames head of direct partnerships Matin König

"With InnoGames, partners can give their user acquisition channels a new dynamic. The key to our success has been the relationships themselves. We create dialogues with our partners to find the best solution, while fostering a mutual exchange of knowledge and insights to improve performance."

"The team has worked hard to prepare this new program and works equally as hard to develop long-lasting relationships. We look forward to optimising our experience for existing partners, while continuing to welcome new ones."

InnoGames has seen record-breaking revenues across 2020, the 14th consecutive year it experienced financial growth.

Previous InnoGames partner Digital Turbine recently acquired monetisation app Fyber for $600 million.


