The final conference schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 has been locked in

Find out what’s happening next week and connect with the global games industry

By , Special Features Editor

We’re less than one week out from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7, and the final conference schedule has now been officially locked in.

See below for an overview of what's happening next week. You can view the final conference schedule - featuring more than 250 expert speakers presenting over 80 hours of video content - as well as all of the exciting fringe events taking place throughout the week on the official event website.

You can start connecting with 1,500 games industry professionals today, because the 24-hour meeting platform is now live.

Book your tickets now and get ready to connect with the games industry next week.

Now without further ado, here's the full conference schedule.

Book your tickets now

Join us next week for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 as it’s set up to be an amazing conference. Connect with the global games industry and book now.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).

Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

