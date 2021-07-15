Pokémon Unite set to launch on Switch next week, mobile to follow

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Pokémon Unite will be available on Nintendo Switch on July 21st, 2021.

Pokémon Unite is a team-based MOBA where players will compete against each other in five-on-five battles to see who can score the most points in the allotted time. Other key features will involve cooperating with teammates and levelling up Pokémon. Although free to start, the game will feature optional in-game purchases.

Pokémon Unite is the first game to be developed by The Pokémon Company and Tencent. It is expected that this is the first of several games to come from the pair's partnership.

The game was first revealed in a digital Pokémon Presents event shown in June 2020, however received a negative response from fans upon reveal. A regional beta for the game was open in March this year to residents in Canada.

Mobile incoming

Players who download the game before August 31st will receive a'Unite license for Zeraora, allowing them to use the Pokémon in the game.

The game will support a cross-platform feature between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, with a mobile release also confirmed for iOS and Android in September this year.

Pokémon Unite will be the 14th Pokémon mobile app released by The Pokémon Company, with other titles including Pokémon GO, Pokémon Home and Pokémon Café Mix. There's also a Pokémon Sleep game in the works, though we haven't heard anything about it in quite some time.

Pokémon Wonder, an adventure theme park based in Tokyo, was recently revealed to be opening this weekend.

Later this month, Pokémon GO is hosting a two-day digital Pokémon GO Fest that will be music-themed.