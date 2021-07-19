Join us in London tomorrow for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards 2021

News

You could join us tomorrow Tuesday, July 20th in central London for the first live games event of the year.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 celebrate the top companies in the mobile games industry over the whole of 2020 across 22 categories, from best innovation to game of the year and mobile legend.

Not only will you be the first in the world to hear the winners - and get the chance to meet them - but it's also going to be a fun evening, with food and drink as well as the awards ceremony itself. Don't miss this chance to network with the industry elite in a relaxed environment.

Rest assured that we're going above and beyond government guidelines so you can attend the evening with every confidence, plus each live event ticket purchase comes with a hassle-free COVID refund guarantee, to give you extra peace of mind.

We are also giving away a pair of tickets to this highly prestigious event. To be in with a chance of winning, just pop your details in this form. The winners will be drawn at 12:00pm (UK Time) on Tuesday, July 20th.

To guarantee your place at the live event - we're expecting high demand for tickets - be sure to secure your place today.

PS: Can't make it in person? We'll be live streaming highlights from the ceremony on the night. It's the next best thing to being there. Sign up free here.


