Relaxing idle game Hello Tokotoko wins The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

It feels like an age since we began hosting digital pitches in response to the global situation.

However, despite the circumstances that necessitated this move, our digital pitches have only gone from strength to strength.

Allowing us to host an ever-increasing range of diverse brand new gaming experiences from some of the world's most exciting indie developers.

Most recently that meant hosting our Mobile Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 sponsored by Jam City and Unity. An event we hosted in part due to the overwhelming demand from talented indie developers for the previous pitches.

As always, the competition was extremely tough, with more than half of the 14 developers being voted for in the final round of the judges' selection. Nevertheless, the judges did settle on the top games from the pitch, with the winner finally being settled on.

That winner was Hello Tokotoko, a relaxing idle game set on a beautiful island where cute Tokotokos come to rest.

For those not in the know, The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

All the madness from our last Digital Big Indie Pitch.

Of course, Hello Tokotoko, as you already know, was the winner, but if you want to learn more about not only Hello Tokotoko but also our runners-up from The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7, then simply read on.

1st Place - Hello Tokotoko by Kalank

Hello Tokotoko is a relaxing AR idle game in which players must take care of Cozyworld. Cozyworld is a beautiful island where the cute Tokotokos come to rest, and of course, by taking care of this island, the number of these cute characters attracted to the island will only increase.

However, taking care of these creatures and their holiday island is only one part of the game. Alongside this, Oko the photographer will send you photos of what's happening while you're not there, and through these adorable photos you'\ll be able to earn rewards, learn more about the Tokotokos, and discover all the secrets of the Tokopedia.

2nd Place - Lost Twins 2 by WRP Studios

In Lost Twins 2, players must utilise a mix of sliding and interactive puzzle elements in order to solve puzzles in this brand new take on an established and loved genre. What's more, complimenting this unique gameplay there is also an immersive story about the journey of Abi and Ben, two lost twins who must find their way home.

This might sound simple enough, however, as players will discover it's only by utilising platforms, swapping tiles, overcoming obstacles, making friends and even jumping through portals in order to clear a path, will players be able to safely guide Abi and Ben home.

3rd Place - Sneacat by Mavis Games

Taking a leaf out of stealth classics like Splinter Cell and Metal Gear Solid, albeit with a much cuter appearance, Sneacat is all about not engaging in battle, but rather encourages players to learn their opponent's movements in order to outsmart them. It's not just about clever movements though, as you'll have an array of special skills and secret passageways at your disposal.

Of course, in taking on the role of the cute and cuddly sleuth, you're not just doing this for the challenge. No, your task is much more important, as the Kingdom you are infiltrating holds an assortment of kittens all stolen from their families by an army of devious slime warriors -and if that isn't motivation, then we don't know what is.

