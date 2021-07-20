GDC 2022 confirmed to return to San Francisco as in-person event

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) for 2022 has been confirmed to be an in-person event.

Returning to its traditional home at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, GDC 2022 will also return to the same past window slot in March, beginning from March 21st before ending on March 25th, 2022.

For the past two years, the event has been hosted as a digital event online. The COVID-19 pandemic saw GDC 2020 initially postponed to a three-day summer event, before being scrapped in favour of an all-digital event. Likewise, GDC 2021 was announced as an all-digital event in February this year.

"Vibrant community"

"We absolutely look forward to the return of GDC 2022 to San Francisco next year and for the opportunity to see this vibrant community together again in person," said Informa Tech vice president of entertainment media Katie Stern.

Submissions to present at the "core concepts" portion of the event in 2022 will open from August 3rd, with the submission deadline set for August 31st, 2021.

It remains unclear whether GDC 2022 will retain any of the digital components, with the organisers stating that more information regarding the event will be made available as it closes in.

