The seventh sizzling edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 was amazing

Last week marked the seventh edition of our online series of online events for the global games industry - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital. And after six previous outings, we're still finding new ways to connect.

Not only did we introduce an all-new fringe event - MoneyMaker - to connect game makers with monetisation companies, but we also added brand new conference tracks in the shape of CFO Summit, Startup Summit, Ad Insights, Beyond the Deal and Best of British. We also featured recent additions such as Power Panels and Guided Breakout Groups.

We love games - and the people that make them - so we were thrilled that more developers and publishers than ever joined us last week. In fact, game makers made up nearly 70% of our audience, July 12th to 16th.

We will return in September for our eighth edition of the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital series. Tickets are available now at Early Bird prices, with savings of nearly $250.

Read on for some more interesting stats from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7.

The very best digital conference in the games industry

Steel Media CEO Chris James said: "Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 was another brilliant addition to our event series and in many ways the best yet - adding new fringe events, casual round-tables and seeing record numbers of publishers and investors attending.

"I want to personally thank our incredible sponsors for their continued faith in us as well as all the amazing speakers who shared their wisdom, the attendees and of course, our peerless events team.

"Whilst I'm as excited as everyone else at getting back to live events (we ran the Mobile Games Awards as a live/digital hybrid this week and are planning a live element for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8), I strongly believe we're putting out the very best digital conference in the games industry and playing our role in maintaining connections, sharing knowledge and generally getting business done.

"My love for this industry has only increased in the last 18 months and I look forward to seeing you again either digitally or live very soon!"

Coming up next

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 goes live in late September and it’s already shaping up to be another cracker. Tickets are on sale now with Early Bird prices meaning you can save nearly $250.