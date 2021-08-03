Pocket Gems drives player engagement with rewarded surveys

San Francisco-based studio Pocket Gems - known for creating games such as War Dragons and Episode - is on a mission to build games and interactive entertainment for the whole world.

With over 500 million downloads of its products to date, the studio recently undertook a new challenge; to find new ways to help players access more premium content in the hit interactive storytelling game, Episode.

With the introduction of rewarded surveys, implemented in partnership with app monetisation experts Tap Research, Pocket Gems was able to create new opportunities for players to earn in-game currency. As a result, the company experienced a 12 per cent increase in its average ad revenue per daily active average user (AD ARPDAU), with zero cannibalisation of its existing revenue streams.

I take at least one survey every time I open the app to earn gems for a story.. Georgia, 18yo female player Georgia, 18yo female player

Case study

The companies have worked together to produce a case study, which outlines the requirements for the project, the reasoning behind the decision to use rewarded surveys, the implementation of the technology and the impact upon players.

Pocket Gems and Tap Research hope their experience of this innovative new approach to monetisation will be of value to other developers and publishers across the mobile world and highlight a new way of engaging with players.

You can read and download the complete case study here.