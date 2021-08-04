Celebrate the hottest new releases and updates in mobile games at next week’s Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #5

The hottest new releases, world exclusive reveals and the very latest updates from some of the biggest names in the mobile games industry are heading your way next week on August 12th to 13th.

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad returns for a fifth edition next week to new, upcoming and updated iOS, Android and handheld games across multiple streams, platforms and social media.

The event centres round a pair of free two-hour live streams packed with world-exclusive announcements, live gameplay, competitions and a round-up of amazing games consumers could be playing soon. We’ll also take a look behind the scenes in exclusive interviews as the developers reveal what goes into making their biggest hits.

Which brands are involved?

Leading the way is the Pocket Gamer team who are backed by the Enthusiast Gaming network, which is currently the largest games media network in the world and reaches over 200 million readers per month through its network of leading sites such as the Escapist, Destructoid, Nintendo Enthusiast and more.

For our fifth adventure, we have some top brands joining us:

How does the event work?

Over the course of two days, we’ll run a central editorial channel on PocketGamer.com that will include news, interviews, videos and more throughout each day, starting from 9am UK time. Then, from 5pm-7pm UK time you can expect a live video stream full of exciting announcements, showcases, hands-on plays and developer interviews as well as some incredible offers and giveaways.

We’ll also have a live Discord chat group where players can discuss the games with each other, our team and developers themselves. Below is the schedule of each day:

09:00 (UK time) - Your first stories go live: new updates, stories and videos throughout the day as we reveal news

17:00 (UK time) - Live stream starts on Twitch (you can watch it here too) with hosts from the PocketGamer.com team

19:30 (UK time) - Live stream recording shared so you can rewatch at your leisure

Join us for the biggest celebration of mobile games

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to celebrate the best in mobile gaming by joining us next week on Thursday, August 12th.