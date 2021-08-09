Discover the secrets of a successful hypercasual game with the next free PocketGamer.biz RoundTable

The next installment of the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable series takes place on Tuesday, August 24th with a dive into the secrets of a successful hypercasual game, in association with Sunday.

Without a doubt, one of the most popular mobile game formats of the last few years is hypercasual. But what is the best way to enter this market? In some respects, these level-based, minimalistic games hark back to an earlier, classic era of gaming, where a powerful gameplay mechanic was all you needed to win hearts and minds.

But they’re also very modern, making exceptional use of the mobile form, and leveraging the latest engines, styles and monetisation options. Hypercasual games are a great place for indie studios to flex their development muscles. But what makes the perfect hypercasual game?

In this expert RoundTable, we explore the challenges and opportunities of the hypercasual market and share tips and advice for how to make and publish a hypercasual title.

What criteria are considered to be part of this burgeoning scene? How do you take an idea from concept to publishing success? And with so many variations possible, how do you stand out from the crowd?

In this expert panel, you'll get answers to those questions and more from our speakers:

The panel will be moderated by PocketGamer.biz managing editor Brian Baglow.

