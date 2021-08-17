What goes into a successful hypercasual game? Find out at next week’s free PocketGamer.biz RoundTable

The next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable goes live next week on Tuesday, August 24th with a discussion on the secrets to producing a successful hypercasual game, in association with Sunday.

What criteria are considered to be part of this burgeoning scene? How do you take an idea from concept to publishing success? And with so many variations possible, how do you stand out from the crowd?

What’s in store?

Our panel of industry experts will explore the challenges and opportunities of the hypercasual market and share practical tips and advice on how to make and publish a successful hypercasual title.

And the experts discussing the secrets of hypercasual success include…

About our partners

Sunday is conquering the world of hypercasual publishing along with its partner developers from all around the world. With its hands-on knowledge, data-driven processes, unbridled creativity and transparent communication it brings to the table all the benefits of an agile and dedicated team.

The ad tech know-how and marketing capabilities of the AppLike Group are its rocket fuel, resulting in profitable hits for its developer partners.

Sunday’s company values are all about sustainable profits, fairness, and developer empowerment. The company is based out of Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit the official site.

Also coming up: The Big Hypercasual Pitch

If you're working on a hypercasual game and would like the chance to win exclusive mentorship with Sunday, as well as the opportunity to sign a publishing deal, you might want to check out the upcoming Big Hypercasual Pitch taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8.

This unique speed-dating format gives each developer five minutes with a couple of experts, before moving on to the next, meaning entrants will get real feedback from the event, honing their pitch across a series of small meetings.

Submit your game today.