Last chance to save up to $250 for September’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

There are only a few hours left until the Early Bird discounts for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 end. Book your tickets before midnight tonight and save up to $250 on the price of tickets.
The eighth installment of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is on the horizon and we can't wait to be back, connecting with you digitally, from September 27th to October 1st.
You can expect to network with games industry professionals representing more than 75 countries worldwide, with around 70% of our attendees being developers and publishers who are actively making games.
And at midnight tonight (Thursday, August 19th), our Early Bird offer ends. Book your tickets now and save up to $250 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8.
What you can expect at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8
- Five days
- 1,500 virtual attendees
- 250 expert speakers
- 24-hour meeting platform
- Investor Connector
- MoneyMaker
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- The Big Hypercasual Pitch
- The Big Indie Pitch (PC and Console Edition)
- Careers Week
- Journalist Bar
- Discord server
Last chance to save with Early Bird tickets
Connect with the global games industry and learn from top experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8. Book now and save up to $250 before our Early Bird discounts end at midnight tonight.
We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?