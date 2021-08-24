Gamasutra set to rebrand as Game Developer after almost 25 years

Gamasutra has revealed that the website will rebrand to Game Developer, after almost 25 years.

In a post on the site, publisher Kris Graft publicised the name change stating that it diverges from the site’s output and that it is long "overdue". Graft referred to the current name of the site as "cringey" and found that it "alienated people" outside of or adjacent to the games industry.

With reference to more serious topics, it was explained that the brand clinging to "a late-90s 'LOL SEX' connotation is beyond the pale" as the site covers reports of industry sexism.

The name change is intended to describe the audience of the site and also serves to reprise the name of the site’s sister publication, Game Developer magazine, that ceased printing in 2013.

New EIC

Alongside the rebranding, Gamasutra took the opportunity to announce new roles for existing staff members with Alissa McAloon now acting as editor-in-chief. Bryant Francis will become the site’s senior editor, while Chris Kerr will move to full-time news editor. A new unknown employee is set to join the ranks in future too.

The formal name change from Gamasutra to Game Developer will take place on August 26th, 2021. The team is aiming to bring all of the site’s content over alongside ensuring all links to Gamasutra are correctly redirected.

