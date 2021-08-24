News

Facebook Gaming launches second round of Black Creator Program

Part of Facebook’s $200 million pledge to support Black-owned businesses

By , Staff Writer

Facebook Gaming is reopening applications for its Black Creator Program, an initiative to support Black content creators on the platform.

The programme was first launched in December last year, with Facebook committing $25 million to support Black content creators across Facebook and Instagram. Across two years, $10 million was pledged specifically to offer resources to Black creators to create content for Facebook Gaming.

The programme is part of a wider initiative launched by Facebook to invest $200 million into Black-owned businesses and organisations.

Successful applicants are recognised as official Facebook Gaming Partners and receive benefits such as invitations to exclusive events and mentorship opportunities. Since its launch, the scheme has received thousands of applicants and has enrolled 42 different content creators.

Second wave

"We're excited to reopen applications for the Black Gaming Creator Program's second year and are eager to see the next wave of great gaming creators at Facebook Gaming", said Facebook global director of gaming creator partnerships Luis Renato Olivalves.

"With many new partners in the first year, this program is proof of the growing excitement for entertaining, diverse and creative personalities and new communities within game streaming."

Applications for the programme close on October 29th, 2021.

Facebook Gaming recently partnered with Ubisoft to bring additional titles to the former’s cloud gaming service which now exceeds 25 games and 1.5 million users in the US.


Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

