News

PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses: Early Bird offer ends at midnight

Invest in your professional development, enhance your skills and discover new business practices from top games industry mentors

PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses: Early Bird offer ends at midnight
By

The deadline is fast approaching - it's your last chance to save 50 per cent on upcoming PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses before prices rise at midnight TONIGHT!

From September 13th to 17th we have a number of insightful game design workshops, delivered in collaboration with industry experts, to help enhance your skills and knowledge.

These three-hour sessions, delivered in Zoom, will be your practical hands-on guide for specific areas of game design, all accessible from the comfort of your home office.

Today is your last chance to save £150 on each of these classes before they reach the full price of £300 at midnight tonight!

Multi-booking offers

Although there are seven individual MasterClasses available to book - if you want to attend multiple sessions, we have some brilliant multi-booking deals for you too:

  • Three for two: Book three MasterClasses for the price of two.
  • Corporate discount: a group of six or more from one company can get a bespoke discount if booked together.

For multi-buy or group discounts, please email Katy Reilly to discuss your bespoke package. This is an incredible deal to give your team a skillset boost.

Tickets are strictly limited to ensure productive class sizes, so be sure to get in touch today to secure your place.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

News Aug 2nd, 2021

Invest in your professional development with the next round of PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses

Interview May 5th, 2021

Pascal Luban on upcoming PocketGamer.biz MasterClass: Setting Up and Managing Your In-house Playtest Campaign

News Apr 29th, 2021

Gain new skills and industry knowledge with the next round of PocketGamer.Biz MasterClasses

News Nov 30th, 2020

CYBER MONDAY OFFER: Save 20% on PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses

News Nov 30th, 2020

The PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses start from tomorrow - last chance to book and save with Cyber Monday offer!

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies