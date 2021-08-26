News

NetEase launching The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War globally on 23 September

The game has been in soft launch for over a year

By , Staff Writer

NetEase has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War will launch on September 23rd in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia and Oceania.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to war is an officially licensed strategy game and has been developed through a partnership between NetEase and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Set in the same time period as the movie trilogy, the Third Age of Middle-earth, the game will feature iconic characters and locations from the franchise.

Players can choose between either the Fellowship or Warbands, creating armies to fight and expand their faction's territory. Battles are fought on a tile-base map where each victory gains a faction an additional tile.

The game is divided into seasons where the winners must defeat four opposing factions and occupy series antagonist Sauron’s stronghold, Dol Guldur.

One ring to rule them all

The partnership was first revealed in June 2020 and the game entered soft launch the same day in Canada, the US, Australia, Germany and the Philippines.

NetEase is no stranger to developing mobile titles that feature popular western IP.

Through an additional partnership with Warner Bros., NetEase is scheduled to release Harry Potter: Magic Awakened in China next month.

NetEase has recently soft-launched survival shooter Lost Light on Google Play in New Zealand, Australia, Germany and the UK.


