Ten Square Games sees Q2 2021 profits slip 4% to $9 million as it invests for the future

Polish mobile developer Ten Square Games has announced its Q2 2021 financials, for the three months ending 30 June 2021.

Revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year while net profit was down 4 per cent to $8.7 million (€7.4 million).

The slight decline was put into context as Q2 2020 was a record quarter for the fast-growing company.

Fishing Clash remains the company's flagship game with bookings of $30 million (€25 million) during the period, while the newly launched Hunting Clash accounted for 20 per cent.

In terms of geographical split, North America accounted for 44 per cent of sales, Europe 37 per cent and Asia 15 per cent.

Expanding business

Ten Square Games has recently launched Fishing Clash in China through NetEase, and also acquired Italian studio RORTOS, which is best known for its specialist mobile flight sim Airline Commander, Real Flight Simulator and Extreme Landings.

“We had a very intense three months, during which we started the process of launching Fishing Clash onto the Chinese market, as well as welcomed the Italian studio RORTOS, a global leader in flight simulators, to our group," commented CEO Maciej Zużałek.

"We also invested in building our teams in Wroclaw, Warsaw, Berlin and Bucharest, and in the ongoing development of our other titles, including Hunting Clash.”

Ten Squared Games now boasts almost 500 staff in Poland (Wrocław and Warsaw) as well as Berlin (Germany), Verona (Italy) and Bucharest (Romania).