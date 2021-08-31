Lemmings documentary will celebrate 30 years of gaming classic

A new documentary will shine a light on the iconic video game Lemmings, which is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.

The full-length feature, Lemmings 30th: Can You Dig It?, celebrates this icon of Scottish and UK games culture by speaking to the people behind its original success, while also celebrating its legacy in gameplay.

Back to source

Lemmings is a stalwart of the Britsoft establishment. Originally developed by DMA Design in Dundee, it was first published for the Commodore Amiga by Liverpool-based Psygnosis in 1991 and has made its way to many other platforms since, including Sony’s PlayStation.

Lemmings most recently appeared on mobile for iOS and Android devices, with players having saved more than 25 billion furry friends since launch. To celebrate the anniversary, new content will be available every month for the mobile game, including retro graphics, '90s inspired tribes and an ‘old skool’ soundtrack.

Lemmings 30th: Can You Dig It? will feature interviews with DMA team members that brought the original game to life, as well as industry folk, media and superfans.

The documentary was commissioned by Lemmings Mobile publisher Exient and is directed by leading video game film producer Richard Wilcox of That Video Company.

“We’re excited to help to celebrate the 30th birthday of Lemmings, which has to be one of the most-loved games ever made,” said Jamie Wotton, Creative Marketing Manager at Exient.

“It’s a game that has touched the hearts of so many fans, old and new, so with the documentary we want to give them something special in recognition of the impact Lemmings has had on global games and games culture.”

Lemmings 30th: Can You Dig It? will be released in Q4 2021.