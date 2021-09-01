HyprMX to provide banner ads from Fortune 500 brands

New York-headquartered HyprMX, which serves rewarded video and interstitial ads to app and game developers, announced last week the addition of display ads to its SDK.

App install campaigns dominate the mobile marketplace, and developers are looking for alternatives.

Since launching in 2012, HyprMX has succeeded in building an easy way for developers to run ads from Fortune 500 brands like McDonald’s and Walmart.

“By adding mobile banner ads to our SDK, we will let developers capitalize on a major market that’s currently being missed," said CEO Corey Weiner.

"It’s crazy that the vast majority of mobile advertising drives users away from their in-app experiences. We can create a more premium experience for developers and gamers alike by helping the industry shift to brand ads."

HyprMX is an invite-only brand ad network that serves billions of impressions and works with top mobile publishers like Playtika and SocialPoint.

"We are excited to bring our unique offering of direct-sold brand demand to our partners’ display inventory," said Senior Director of Business Development Chris Lam.

"Our advertisers understand the value of mobile game audiences and we are happy we can connect them via display ads."