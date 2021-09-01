News

HyprMX to provide banner ads from Fortune 500 brands

Rewarded video and interstitial ads provider HyprMX introduces display ads to its software development kit

HyprMX to provide banner ads from Fortune 500 brands
By

New York-headquartered HyprMX, which serves rewarded video and interstitial ads to app and game developers, announced last week the addition of display ads to its SDK.

App install campaigns dominate the mobile marketplace, and developers are looking for alternatives.

Since launching in 2012, HyprMX has succeeded in building an easy way for developers to run ads from Fortune 500 brands like McDonald’s and Walmart.

“By adding mobile banner ads to our SDK, we will let developers capitalize on a major market that’s currently being missed," said CEO Corey Weiner.

"It’s crazy that the vast majority of mobile advertising drives users away from their in-app experiences. We can create a more premium experience for developers and gamers alike by helping the industry shift to brand ads."

HyprMX is an invite-only brand ad network that serves billions of impressions and works with top mobile publishers like Playtika and SocialPoint.

"We are excited to bring our unique offering of direct-sold brand demand to our partners’ display inventory," said Senior Director of Business Development Chris Lam.

"Our advertisers understand the value of mobile game audiences and we are happy we can connect them via display ads."


Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

Related Articles

Job News Apr 19th, 2016

HyprMX promotes Dan Laughlin to SVP, General Manager

News Oct 8th, 2018

Advantage Solutions acquires HyprMX owner Jun Group in deal that brings brands and mobile games closer together

Interview Jun 13th, 2018

How Game Insight’s CEO defied industry convention and won

Comment & Opinion May 26th, 2016

The Brandroid effect: How Android monetization is getting an upgrade

News Nov 20th, 2015

Video: HyprMX on the appeal of branded not UA ads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies