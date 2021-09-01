12 top reasons why Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 is the place to be

Have you been thinking about attending the leading B2B mobile games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8? Well here’s 12 reasons why you have to get involved this September.

The next installment of our digital conference goes live from September 27th to October 1st, and before we reveal our top reasons why you should join us, we want to remind you that you could save up to $190 with our Mid-Term prices when you book your ticket today.

Now let’s get right to it - here’s 12 reasons why you should join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 later this month.

1) Network with the global games industry

You can connect with over 1,500 industry professionals throughout the week, completely online through our MeetToMatch platform, and more casually in the lively Discord server.

Whether you’re a developer looking for a way to get your game on the global stage or an investor looking to find a hidden gem to invest in, you can meet any and all of them. The meeting platform makes it easy to search through attendees and arrange video calls. The rest is up to you.

2) World-class speakers

Learn from some of the games industry’s finest experts with our incredible roster of speakers sharing their expert insights, experiences, advice, and thoughts under one (digital) roof.

You can view the full list of speakers here, with more being confirmed daily.

3) Live and interactive talks

Experience cutting edge content across multiple themed tracks. Each session is streamed live to all attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8, enabling you to interact with our wonderful speakers and have all of your burning questions answered on the spot.

If you can’t quite make the livestream, not to worry, you can catch up with the recordings of our sessions on-demand at a time more convenient for you.

4) MoneyMaker

Brand new for 2021, MoneyMaker is a curated event enabling shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact with the best advertising, user acquisition, and monetisation businesses.

Meetings are short and aren’t designed for closing a deal, but enable essential insights on all the latest offerings to help increase your income and an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Apply here before the submission deadline.

5) Investor Connector

Another curated event that pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Similar to MoneyMaker, these short meets aren’t intended for closing a deal but are designed to make that initial introduction which can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

6) The Big Hypercasual Pitch

A brand new pitching competition in collaboration with Sunday. Similar to the Big Indie Pitches you know and love, this event enables hypercasual developers to pitch their latest project to a range of hypercasual-focused judges (including journalists, publishers, investors, and notable developers).

Prizes for the winners include editorial coverage on PocketGamer.Biz and a special prize from our sponsors Sunday, who are offering the top three exclusive mentoring/coaching focusing on creating a profitable hit hypercasual game with the end goal of signing a publishing agreement.

7) The Big Indie Pitch (PC and Console Edition)

The Big Indie Pitch sees PC and console indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where our expert judges will decide which indie developer is worthy of the glory (and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

You could either take part in this competition or meet those who are through our networking tools.

8) Careers Week

Get yourself ready for a new job or find your next big move in the games industry with Careers Week, a digital recruitment fair with dedicated discord channels featuring AMAs with studios and general discussion on recruitment and opportunities, plus the jobs board.

We are also making a number of job seeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role. This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities but also all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8.

Apply for a free job seeker ticket here.

9) IGDA Leadership Day

Usually at this time of the year, we would usually be flying out to the beautiful city of Helsinki to deliver a live event, so we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with our Finnish friends so Pocket Gamer Connects attendees can enjoy the Leadership Day too.

Leadership Day by IGDA Finland is an international event about how companies, teams and working cultures are developed to build better games.

10) IGDA Mentor Café

In the IGDA Mentor Café, games industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15-minute mentoring sessions.

After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed environment for more conversations. Mentees will receive valuable advice and new connections in the industry from experts hand-picked by IGDA Finland, with topics related to anything in the games industry.

11) Games Industry Gathering

Usually, Pocket Gamer Connects features parties and mixers - and while the return of live events is not too far away - we’ve partnered with the Games Industry Gathering to create a virtual networking experience on the final day of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8.

Join us and over 3,000 vetted industry folks taking part over Zoom. Think of it as the hotel bar during a gaming event, except it’s a much safer and more inclusive environment – and you’ll need to supply your own drinks.

12) People love the experience

Industry professionals love the Pocket Gamer Connects experience. Previous attendees have voted us the ‘best value conference’, 97% would recommend us to a colleague and 96% tell us they’ll come back for more.

Get involved and book now

With industry-leading seminars and unmissable opportunities to network with the global games industry, it's clear why our attendees recommend Pocket Gamer Connects as the place to be.

Don't miss out, book your place today and save up to $190 before our Mid-Term discounts end at midnight this Thursday.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here), jobseekers (apply here), and students (apply here).