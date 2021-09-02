Another brick in App Store walled garden removed: Reader apps can link-out

Apple will begin to allow “reader” apps to link to external websites in-app in a new App Store update.

App Store guidelines require developers to sell any subscriptions or in-app services via Apple’s in-app payment system.

As reader apps contain previously purchased content, such as magazine subscriptions, they do not offer purchases through the app.

Apple reached an agreement with the Japan Fair Trade Commission, which was investigating the company at the time, that will allow developers of reader apps to link to an external website in-app to "set up and manage" their accounts.

Although the decision was made with the JFTC, Apple will apply the change globally to all reader apps.

The tech giant has also stated that it will provide help to reader app developers to protect users when linking to an external website to make payments.

The move follows Apple’s announcement last week that developers will be allowed to promote non-App Store payment methods outside of apps, such as via an email to consumers.

"Trust is everything"

"Trust on the App Store is everything to us," said Apple fellow Phil Schiller who oversees the App Store.

"The focus of the App Store is always to create a safe and secure experience for users, while helping them find and use great apps on the devices they love.

"We have great respect for the Japan Fair Trade Commission and appreciate the work we've done together, which will help developers of reader apps make it easier for users to set up and manage their apps and services, while protecting their privacy and maintaining their trust."

Apple’s game subscription service Apple Arcade recently surpassed 200 titles with the launch of Monster Hunter Stories on the service.