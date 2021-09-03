The conference schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 is live!

Stop what you're doing - the official conference schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 has now gone live.
Our next digital conference on September 27th to October 1st is jam-packed with incredible content including seminars, panels and matchmaking activities for game makers, as well as many networking opportunities and much more.
See below for an overview of all of the activities taking place during the week, or visit the website for a more detailed breakdown of the event.
Now back to the main course, here’s the full overview of what to expect.
Make sure you book your tickets now and plan ahead of time for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8. Register before midnight next Thursday (September 9th) and save up to $190 with our Mid-Term offer.
We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here), jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).
