Two days left to enter Huawei's app innovation contest

Huawei is inviting developers to submit their entry to the Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest,

Apps UP 2021 is a global contest where mobile application developers are invited to showcase their innovative apps for a chance to win a cash prize and feature on Huawei AppGallery – opening up their apps to over 700 million Huawei mobile device users!

How to Enter Apps UP 2021

Participants are required to create works that integrate HMS open capabilities.

Once registered with a HUAWEI ID, it is simple to register and submit an app – just visit the official website and submit the details of the project.

Participants can enter as an individual or as part of a team and have the option to enter up to five works.

Developers can continue to edit or tweak their work right up until the 5th September deadline. More information about eligibility and contest rules can be viewed on the official website.

Categories and Prizes

The deadline for Apps UP 2021 is 5th September 2021 so with just a short time remaining, developers are encouraged to enter their app ideas and compete to win a prize from the $200,000 prize fund for each region.

Participants can enter as an individual or as part of a team and have the option to enter up to five works

Gaming developers will be interested to know that alongside categories such as Best Social Impact, Women in Tech awards, and Best Student Award, there is a special category just for games.

Last year, great games like ‘100 Doors Escape from School’ and ‘FPS Encounter Shooter’ scooped prizes and benefited from thousands of additional downloads.

Judges and Awarding Criteria

The judging panel in the European region is comprised of a diverse of industry experts from both Huawei and external organisations. The wealth of expertise and experience present in the judging panel will reflect the wide range of creativity displayed by the Apps UP contestants.

Developers can find more information about the rules, judging score criteria and other FAQ by visiting this link.

If you have any queries about the contest please email Huawei.