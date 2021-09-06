You could meet the likes of Google Play, Epic Games, Microsoft and more at this month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

One of the key pillars in the business of games is networking. The possibility of finding that publisher or investor to take your game to the next level or discovering hidden indie talent is too good to pass up on. At Pocket Gamer Connects, we welcome a wide variety of companies across the globe, with plenty of opportunities to connect with other businesses and break into new markets.

This month sees Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 go live, offering a great opportunity for you to meet and network with the games industry’s top companies and talented studios on September 27th to October 1st. You could connect with developers, publishers, investors, tool providers and more.

Book your tickets now and get ready to connect with the global games industry.

The key is networking

Every Pocket Gamer Connects attendee has access to the 24-hour MeetToMatch meeting platform as well as the Discord server for one-to-one meetings or broader, more casual discussions.

We’ve rounded up an A-Z list of the businesses already signed up to take part which includes the likes of Google Play, Epic Games, EA, Facebook, Microsoft, Miniclip, Square Enix, Unity, Zynga and more.

We’ll update the list closer to the event as more companies join us every day.

L-R: AppLovin, AppsFlyer, AWS Game Tech, Denuvo by Irdeto

L-R: EA, Epic Games, Facebook, Google Play

L-R: Jam City, Microsoft, Photon Engine, Square Enix

L-R: Ubisoft Abu Dhabi, Unity, Xsolla, Zynga

Book now

Now that’s an amazing lineup of companies. You can connect with any of them at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 if you register your tickets now. Book before midnight this Thursday (September 9th) and save up to $190 with our Mid-Term offer.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here), jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).