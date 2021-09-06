News

You could meet the likes of Google Play, Epic Games, Microsoft and more at this month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

Meet and network with the games industry’s top companies at the leading B2B mobile games conference

One of the key pillars in the business of games is networking. The possibility of finding that publisher or investor to take your game to the next level or discovering hidden indie talent is too good to pass up on. At Pocket Gamer Connects, we welcome a wide variety of companies across the globe, with plenty of opportunities to connect with other businesses and break into new markets.

This month sees Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 go live, offering a great opportunity for you to meet and network with the games industry’s top companies and talented studios on September 27th to October 1st. You could connect with developers, publishers, investors, tool providers and more.

Book your tickets now and get ready to connect with the global games industry.

The key is networking

Every Pocket Gamer Connects attendee has access to the 24-hour MeetToMatch meeting platform as well as the Discord server for one-to-one meetings or broader, more casual discussions.

We’ve rounded up an A-Z list of the businesses already signed up to take part which includes the likes of Google Play, Epic Games, EA, Facebook, Microsoft, Miniclip, Square Enix, Unity, Zynga and more.

We’ll update the list closer to the event as more companies join us every day.

L-R: AppLovin, AppsFlyer, AWS Game Tech, Denuvo by Irdeto

A

  • A Bit Ago
  • A Thinking Ape
  • Activision
  • AdInMo
  • Adjust
  • Admix
  • AdQuantum
  • Affectus Games
  • AFK Creators
  • Agnitio Capital
  • Alpha Potato
  • An Otter Team
  • Anteater Games
  • Anthropic Studios
  • Antler Interactive
  • Anzu
  • AppFollow
  • AppLovin
  • AppMagic
  • AppsFlyer
  • AppTweak
  • Arrogant Pixel
  • Art Games Studio
  • Art&Fact
  • Atom Universe
  • Atomhawk
  • Audibene
  • AWS Game Tech
  • Axie Infinity
  • Azarus

B

  • Baller Games
  • BAME in Games
  • Behaviour Interactive
  • Bellyfeel
  • BIG Festival
  • Big Games Machine
  • BigBoyPants Studio
  • BITKRAFT Ventures
  • Blockchain Cuties
  • BoomBit
  • Bossa Studios
  • Brave Entertainment Asia
  • British Columbia T&I
  • Bytro Labs

C

  • Cactus Production
  • CAPSL
  • CEIM/Global Affairs Canada
  • Chamaeleon
  • Charisma.ai
  • ChaseRace
  • Code Wizards
  • Consulate General of Finland LA
  • Cooperative Innovations
  • Core Game
  • CrazyLabs
  • Creative Arts Management
  • Critical Force
  • CSC
  • Cursor Arrows
  • Curve Digital

D

  • D20Studios
  • DaBomb Games
  • DappRadar
  • Dead Five
  • DeeOneZ
  • Definite Studios
  • Denuvo by Irdeto
  • Devil's Cider Games
  • Devtodev
  • Digging Deep
  • Digitak
  • Digitalax
  • Dimoso
  • Dirtybit
  • Distill Games
  • Dive
  • dmb crew
  • Dodreams
  • DPS Games
  • Dream Harvest
  • Dreamhunt Studio

E

  • EA
  • Electric Square
  • Elefantastique Games
  • Elite Game Developers
  • ENCE Esports
  • Epic Games
  • ESL UK
  • Esports Insider
  • Esports Nigeria
  • Execution Labs
  • Exedra Games

 

L-R: EA, Epic Games, Facebook, Google Play

F

  • Facebook
  • Facebook Audience Network
  • Facebook Gaming
  • First Fund
  • Flying Beast Labs
  • Freakout Games
  • FricknFrack Games
  • Fridai
  • Frogmind Games
  • FRVR
  • Fundamentally Games
  • Funday Factory
  • Fyber

G

  • Gamebook Studio HQ
  • Gamee
  • Gameforge
  • Gamegroove Capital
  • Gamejam
  • Gameloft
  • Gameset
  • Gamester Kids
  • Gametator
  • Gamevil Com2us USA
  • Gamma Law
  • Garena
  • Genix Lab
  • Genvid Technologies
  • Geogrify/Global Game Jam
  • Gold Standard Gaming
  • Good Thinking Games
  • Google Play
  • GrandLine Studios
  • Graphitti Games
  • GreyCode
  • Guerrilla Games

H

  • Helio Games
  • Hiber
  • HipHopGamer
  • Hiro Capital
  • Huuuge Games
  • HypeFactory
  • HyprMX

I

  • ibMedia Group
  • iEntertainment Network
  • IGG
  • Ikune Labs
  • Imperia Online JSC
  • InfoSoft NI
  • InnoGames
  • Irdeto
  • Isle of Man Government

J

  • Jam City
  • Jestercraft
  • Jokey Studio
  • JoyPac

K

  • Kiage Team
  • Konvoy Ventures
  • Kukouri
  • KuniaLabs
  • Kuuasema
  • Kwa Qua Games
  • Kwalee

 

L-R: Jam City, Microsoft, Photon Engine, Square Enix

L

  • Labworks.io
  • Lagos State Esports Association
  • Lahza Games
  • Lappi Soft
  • Legacy Games
  • Lightneer
  • Lion Studios
  • LIVA Interactive
  • LootBoy
  • Lucid Sight
  • Ludique Works
  • Ludo World
  • Lumsoft

M

  • Mad Data
  • Magmatic Games
  • Mail.ru Group
  • Make Real
  • Masquerade Media
  • MediaBodies
  • MediaCity Games
  • META Games
  • Metacore Games
  • Metaplay
  • MetArena
  • Microsoft
  • Miniclip
  • Misc Games
  • Mobile Premier League
  • Moonjump
  • Muscular Dystrophy Association

N

  • Nekki
  • Neogames Finland
  • Nordic Game Resources

O

  • Octagon Game Studio
  • OGLabs Germany
  • Oorja Games
  • Orbital Knight
  • Outplay Entertainment

P

  • Paladin Studios
  • Paper Bunker
  • PeopleFun
  • Perchang
  • Photon Engine
  • PHZ Game Studios
  • Pi-Dev
  • Pixel Dash Studios
  • Pixel Noire Games
  • Playable Factory
  • Playable Worlds
  • Player1 Events
  • Playful
  • PLAYTOUCH
  • Plug In Digital
  • PlusPlus
  • Portobello
  • Product Madness
  • Promod Esports
  • Psyber Games Studios
  • Puzzles & Games

Q

  • Quantum Tech Partners
  • Quarantine Studios
  • Quicksave Interactive

R

  • Ravenous Wolf
  • Real Media Now
  • Reality Gaming Group
  • Realmix Media
  • Rebellious Software
  • remote control productions
  • Resistance Games
  • Riot Games
  • RiseAngle RMW/igamebank
  • Roblox
  • Robot Cache
  • RocketRide Games
  • Rowan Glade

S

  • Sample Rate Audio Production
  • Scalarr
  • Schell Games
  • Sci-fi London
  • Seven Point Red
  • Shinko Games
  • Silver Stream Studio
  • Skillz
  • Smash Head Studio
  • Smash Mountain Studio
  • Snappi
  • So Real Digital Twins
  • SocialPeta
  • Softgames
  • Splash Damage
  • Splinterlands
  • Spoilz Studio
  • Springloaded
  • Square Enix
  • Stockholm Syndrome.AI
  • Stoic
  • Storybyte Studio
  • Sunday
  • Super Evil Megacorp
  • SuperScale
  • Supremacy Games

 

L-R: Ubisoft Abu Dhabi, Unity, Xsolla, Zynga

T

  • Talewind Studios
  • Team17
  • Tequila Works
  • The Beauty Cult
  • Thunderful Publishing
  • Tiny Rebel
  • Todak Studios
  • Trail Games
  • Traplight Games
  • Treewood Studios
  • TriTrie Games
  • Tyr Advisors

U

  • Ubisoft Abu Dhabi
  • Ultracine Studios
  • Unbound Game Studios
  • Unity
  • University of Westminster
  • University of York

V

  • Vancouver Film School
  • Veikkaus
  • Video Mind Games
  • Vilnius University
  • Viral Talent
  • Vivid Games

W

  • Wdny.io
  • Weaver Interactive
  • Whatwapp
  • Wicked Sick
  • Wiggin
  • Wondr Gaming
  • Wooga
  • Wormhole Labs
  • WRP Studios

X

  • Xsolla
  • Xsolla Diamond Club

Z

  • Zen Republic
  • Zynga

1-9

  • 12traits
  • 2K
  • 3D Aim Trainer
  • 8 Circuit Studios

Book now

Now that’s an amazing lineup of companies. You can connect with any of them at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 if you register your tickets now. Book before midnight this Thursday (September 9th) and save up to $190 with our Mid-Term offer.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here), jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).

Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

