Azerion acquires French digital advertising company Sublime

Dutch digital gaming and monetisation platform Azerion has acquired French digital advertising company Sublime, for an undisclosed amount.

The addition of Sublime to Azerion’s platform will support the company’s strategy and monetisation offering across Europe.

Founded in Paris in 2012, Sublime’s exclusive advertising technology is used in conjunction with a creative-first approach to provide user-friendly advertisements to consumers.

With the acquisition, Azerion aims to further improve upon the user experience and advertising performance of its platform by integrating Sublime’s "unobtrusive" advertisements.

European expansion

"With the acquisition of Sublime, we further strengthen our digital advertising platform," said Azerion chief revenue officer Sebastiaan Moesman.

"Since their launch in 2012, their impactful, user-friendly and scalable formats have changed the digital advertising industry.

"Sublime’s DNA aligns perfectly with Azerion’s multicultural values and European approach. Therefore, we expect Sublime to add immediate value to our platform and help execute premium creative content on behalf of the brands we work with across Europe."

Sublime CEO Andrew Buckman commented: "After nine years growing into a reputable European player with a global ad network of 4,000 leading publishers and more than 2,000 premium partner brands, we are really excited to be growing the company further by joining one of the world’s leading platforms.

"Azerion’s dynamic environment will give us the opportunity to scale up our operations and continue to develop our top-notch adtech technology whilst accessing a wider network of brands and publishers."

This is Azerion’s third acquisition following a $242 million investment for M&A in April this year, so far acquiring social casino developer Whow Games and mobile advertising firm Keyhole.