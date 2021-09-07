News

Last chance to register: invest in your professional development with next week’s MasterClasses

Time is running out to book your desired PocketGamer.biz MasterClass - learn from the very best in the games industry

Last chance to register: invest in your professional development with next week’s MasterClasses
By , Events Marketing Executive

It’s a race against time to secure your place at the next series of PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses. Gain essential knowledge and learn new skills from the finest games industry experts next week.

We’re hosting more insightful workshops where you’ll have the chance to enhance your skills and knowledge from next Monday, September 13th to Friday, September 17th.

These classes will help you master various aspects of game design like successfully scaling a living game, playtesting, connecting gameplay and monetisation, player behaviour, applying game design to real-world issues, how to benchmark and building an audience.

Book your desired class below and join us for these amazing deep-dive workshops next week.

BOOK NOW: Multi-buy & group discounts

Book your tickets now on your selected masterclass and invest in your professional development.

We have some great multi-booking offers you can take advantage of:

  • Three for two: Book three MasterClasses for the price of two.
  • Corporate discount: a group of six or more from one company can get a bespoke discount if booked together.

To arrange any of the bespoke packages above, please email katy.reilly@steelmedianetwork.com for more information.

Tickets are limited so be sure to get in touch today to secure your place.


Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Aug 26th, 2021

PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses: Early Bird offer ends at midnight

News Aug 2nd, 2021

Invest in your professional development with the next round of PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses

Comment & Opinion Sep 2nd, 2021

What is the best strategy to effectively connect gameplay and monetisation?

News Apr 29th, 2021

Gain new skills and industry knowledge with the next round of PocketGamer.Biz MasterClasses

News Nov 30th, 2020

CYBER MONDAY OFFER: Save 20% on PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies