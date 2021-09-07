Last chance to register: invest in your professional development with next week’s MasterClasses

It’s a race against time to secure your place at the next series of PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses. Gain essential knowledge and learn new skills from the finest games industry experts next week.
We’re hosting more insightful workshops where you’ll have the chance to enhance your skills and knowledge from next Monday, September 13th to Friday, September 17th.
These classes will help you master various aspects of game design like successfully scaling a living game, playtesting, connecting gameplay and monetisation, player behaviour, applying game design to real-world issues, how to benchmark and building an audience.
Book your desired class below and join us for these amazing deep-dive workshops next week.
- Book now: Lessons with a growth hacker: successfully scale a living game
- Book now: Save your game from disaster: playtesting secrets from a former Ubisoft expert
- Book now: The right balance: connect gameplay and monetisation effectively
- Book now: Get your shit together with player behaviour
- Book now: Make a change: how to apply game design to real-world issues
- Book now: Game design: how to benchmark, create and measure fun
- Book now: Building an audience: marketing, UA and creative production
BOOK NOW: Multi-buy & group discounts
Book your tickets now on your selected masterclass and invest in your professional development.
We have some great multi-booking offers you can take advantage of:
- Three for two: Book three MasterClasses for the price of two.
- Corporate discount: a group of six or more from one company can get a bespoke discount if booked together.
To arrange any of the bespoke packages above, please email katy.reilly@steelmedianetwork.com for more information.
Tickets are limited so be sure to get in touch today to secure your place.
