News

Make sure you don’t miss out on these amazing speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

Our most anticipated sessions, highlights and top picks at this month’s leading mobile B2B conference

Make sure you don’t miss out on these amazing speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8
By , Events Marketing Executive

In just over two weeks we'll be welcoming industry professionals from across the world to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 for five days of seminars, talks, panels, matchmaking activities and much more.

We’re delighted to share just some of our highlights for each themed track. Don't forget to check out the full schedule, which is now live over on the official conference website, for full details.

Before we share the unmissable sessions you won’t want to skip, make sure you book your tickets now and save up to $190 with our Mid-Term ticket offer before the prices rise tomorrow at midnight (September 9th).

Book now and don’t miss out on these amazing sessions

Book your tickets now and save up to $190 with our Mid-Term offer. Be quick, as our prices rise at midnight tomorrow night (September 9th).

We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here), jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Sep 6th, 2021

You could meet the likes of Google Play, Epic Games, Microsoft and more at this month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

1 News Sep 3rd, 2021

Discover how to make more money from your game with MoneyMaker at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

News Sep 3rd, 2021

The conference schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 is live!

News Sep 1st, 2021

12 top reasons why Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 is the place to be

News Aug 26th, 2021

Learn from A Thinking Ape, Wargaming, Curve, Imperia Online and more at PGC Digital #8

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies