Last chance to save on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

Prices rise at midnight for the leading mobile B2B games industry conference

By , Events Marketing Executive

There’s no time to waste - prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 revert to full at midnight tonight. Book now before time runs out to save on tickets to the leading mobile B2B games industry conference.

Join us on September 27th to October 1st for the eighth installment of our digital series and connect with games industry professionals representing more than 75 countries worldwide, with around 70% of our attendees being developers and publishers who are actively making games.

The full schedule is now live and available on the official website.

This is your last chance to save on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8, as our Mid-Term discounted offer ends at midnight tonight. Don’t miss out on saving up to $190 on tickets and book now.

What you can expect at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

Last chance to save on tickets

Connect with the global games industry and learn from top experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8. Book now and save up to $190 before prices rise at midnight tonight.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here), jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).

Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

