Hyper Casual Jam Com goes live on September 24th to 26th

We are happy to announce that GDBAY is hosting a brand-new international event for hyper casual game developers - Hyper Casual Jam Com.
It will take place on September 24th to 26th, completely online.
During the event, you will have a chance to:
- Create your own hyper casual game prototype (which could be the next HC hit)
- Get professional help and advice from our mentors
- Listen to informative lectures
- Connect with lots of fellow developers and industry change-makers
- Win cool prizes from multiple sponsors and partners
- Get noticed by the coolest publishers and investors
Great news - we’re offering a limited amount of free tickets for the developers who will prove their motivation.
You can register right here.
The number of free tickets is limited, so get one and invite your friends.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?