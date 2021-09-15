News

Join the Xsolla Diamond Club for access to the industry's best

Plus get a free ticket to PocketGamer Connects Digital #8

Join the Xsolla Diamond Club for access to the industry's best
By

Today’s fasted-growing game-industry networking organization, Xsolla Diamond Club is an inclusive collective of video game professionals interested in networking, sharing best practices, gaining new knowledge, and solving mutual challenges.

Members attend impactful events, make lasting connections, get discounts on trade shows, and gather online to chat or attend live-streamed Speaker Sessions featuring industry veterans.

Making meaningful contacts

Each month, XDC focuses on a different topic of interest.

September is all about NETWORKING and features a lineup of experts excited to share their insights about the best way to make meaningful video game industry contacts.

Gaming pros who sign up today for membership can also get a free ticket to PGC Digital #8 and attend as an XDC guest.


Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

Related Articles

News Mar 22nd, 2021

Xsolla launches Diamond Club, a virtual collective of gaming professionals

News Aug 9th, 2021

Xsolla lays off 150 staff members, CEO tweet sparks further outrage

News May 4th, 2021

Xsolla integrates VCOIN cryptocurrency to scale the metaverse

News Apr 26th, 2021

Xsolla announces Xsolla Exit Strategies services

News Apr 22nd, 2021

Xsolla acquires data viz outfit Slemma

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies