Join the Xsolla Diamond Club for access to the industry's best

Today’s fasted-growing game-industry networking organization, Xsolla Diamond Club is an inclusive collective of video game professionals interested in networking, sharing best practices, gaining new knowledge, and solving mutual challenges.

Members attend impactful events, make lasting connections, get discounts on trade shows, and gather online to chat or attend live-streamed Speaker Sessions featuring industry veterans.

Making meaningful contacts

Each month, XDC focuses on a different topic of interest.

September is all about NETWORKING and features a lineup of experts excited to share their insights about the best way to make meaningful video game industry contacts.

Gaming pros who sign up today for membership can also get a free ticket to PGC Digital #8 and attend as an XDC guest.