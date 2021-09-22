Nexters' 1H 2021 revenue increases 61%, reaching $196 million

Nexters has revealed its financials for the first half of 2021 ending June 30th.

Best known for Hero Wars and Throne Rush, the company saw a revenue increase of 61 per cent year-on-year to a total of $196 million.

The company saw an increase in monthly paying users, reaching 356,000, a 26 per cent growth year-on-year.

Average bookings per paying user saw a stable increase to $120 in contrast to $118 for the same period in 2020.

The increase in monthly paying users resulted in record-high bookings for the company, totalling $268 million, indicating a 29 per cent year-on-year growth.

Nexters previously reported its Q2 2021 bookings were up by 40 per cent to $154 million.

Furthermore, the company reported a record-high marketing investment of $155 million that aided in expanding its player base.

Smashing records

"We are very happy to kick off our life as a public company with such a strong set of financial and operating results," said Nexters co-founder and CEO Andrey Fadeev.

"Our fantastic team has made an enormous effort, which led to Nexters becoming as we believe the fastest growing gaming company among public peers.

"Our record-high bookings and other achievements in the first half of this year inspire us to proceed to deliver great games to players around the world. After becoming the public company, we now have all the full set of instruments to execute our growth strategy."

Nexters released its latest game, adventure and farming game Chibi Island on July 28th, 2021, on iOS and Android.