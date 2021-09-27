News

It’s here - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 is live today

The leading B2B mobile games industry conference starts today and there’s still time to get involved

It’s here - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 is live today
By , Events Marketing Executive

It’s the time you’ve all been waiting for - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 kicks off today.

It’s not too late to get involved in the leading B2B mobile games industry conference, as there’s still time to book tickets to our event if you haven't already.

Book now and connect with the global games industry today through the 24hr MeetToMatch meeting platform. To see which companies you can network with this week, check out our attending companies list here.

What can I expect to see today?

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 kicks off at 8:45am (UK time) with a big welcome and introduction from Steel Media CEO Chris James.

The IGDA Leadership Day, an international event about how companies, teams and working cultures are developed to build better games, kicks off at 8am (UK time) just before our conference starts.

Day one is packed with amazing and exciting content across four themed conference tracks:

  • The Growth Track sponsored by SuperScale (9:00am to 12:30pm)
  • Finland’s Finest (2:00pm to 3:40pm)
  • Ad Insights sponsored by Admix (3:00pm to 6:00pm)
  • Mastering Multiplayer sponsored by Photon (3:50pm to 5:30pm)

Throughout the week, tracks will also cover everything from the latest global trends and market insights, to live ops and developer tools. The MeetToMatch virtual meeting platform is already buzzing with activity as more than 1,000 developers, publishers, investors, service providers and more connect with one another.

You can view the entire event schedule here.

The event at-a-glance

Book your tickets now and join us before it’s too late

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to connect with the entire games industry and join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 - today and all week- by booking your tickets now.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Sep 24th, 2021

We’re giving a special thank you to the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

News Sep 23rd, 2021

You could meet Google Play, Epic Games, Microsoft at next week's PGC Digital #8

News Sep 22nd, 2021

Overcoming the impact of IDFA: How to survive and thrive

News Sep 22nd, 2021

Learn from Facebook, Square Enix and App Annie at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

News Sep 21st, 2021

Here’s how you can attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 - free

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies