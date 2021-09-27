It’s here - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 is live today

It’s the time you’ve all been waiting for - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 kicks off today.

What can I expect to see today?

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 kicks off at 8:45am (UK time) with a big welcome and introduction from Steel Media CEO Chris James.

The IGDA Leadership Day, an international event about how companies, teams and working cultures are developed to build better games, kicks off at 8am (UK time) just before our conference starts.

Day one is packed with amazing and exciting content across four themed conference tracks:

The Growth Track sponsored by SuperScale (9:00am to 12:30pm)

Finland’s Finest (2:00pm to 3:40pm)

Ad Insights sponsored by Admix (3:00pm to 6:00pm)

Mastering Multiplayer sponsored by Photon (3:50pm to 5:30pm)

Throughout the week, tracks will also cover everything from the latest global trends and market insights, to live ops and developer tools. The MeetToMatch virtual meeting platform is already buzzing with activity as more than 1,000 developers, publishers, investors, service providers and more connect with one another.

You can view the entire event schedule here.

The event at-a-glance

