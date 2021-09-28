News

Word Crack celebrates its tenth anniversary

Has surpassed 100 million downloads

Etermax’s social crossword game Word Crack is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

This makes it the longest-running game in its genre from Latin America.

It's available in 18 languages on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

During these 10 years, Word Crack has accumulated more than 100 million total downloads, with a highest concurrent daily audience of 1.5 million. 

Social values

"Word Crack was not only the first game we developed, but also one of the first mobile tools in Spanish to connect people from several countries in the world with an entertaining and challenging proposal," commented CEO Maximo Cavazzani.

"We are proud to see that our games last in time, but above all that they are chosen because they entertain, promote knowledge and connection with others, and we hope they add value to society and to culture."

As part of the anniversary, there are a range of surprises planned both inside and outside the game to sharpen minds and promote entertainment, all whilst connecting with people.

Etermax was founded in 2009 in Argentina and has since expanded to include teams in Uruguay, Germany, Brazil and Mexico. Word Crack was the first game they developed.


