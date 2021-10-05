News

G-STAR 2021 event dates announced

Korea's biggest games event returns for 17th edition this November

G-STAR 2021 event dates announced
By

It's that time of year when our thoughts turn to G-STAR, the biggest games event in Korea and one of the biggest in Asia, indeed the world. Now gearing up for its 17th edition, this year's dates have been announced as November 17th to 21st.

Each November anyone who’s anyone in the Asia-Pacific industry - along with a solid overseas contingent from the US and Europe - descend upon the beautiful beachside town of Busan in Korea for a week of intense networking, business dealing and a little games industry fun too!

In previous years the show attracted over 2,500 business delegates to the BEXCO arena and to mitigate the effects of COVID, this year will run as an online and offline parallel exhibition. Sub events will include the Korea Game Awards, Global Game Conference (G-CON), an indie pavillion, cosplay awards and the G-STAR Cup esports event.

Gateway to the East

Korea is in the top five global game markets and the entire domestic ecosystem will be at the event. For overseas attendees, G-STAR has become the gateway to the Asia-Pacific region. It’s not just about Korea either, G-STAR has long offered a friendly entry point to the wider APAC markets of China, Japan and SEA which collectively represent the very biggest cluster in the world.

Not only will you get a chance to meet with C-level decision-makers from the region, but we've found the location easily accessible and everyone speaks English, making it a great opportunity for Western developers and publishers looking to expand their business in Asia.

Early Bird tickets are available now


Tags:
Guest Author
Guest Author

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

Related Articles

News Sep 23rd, 2020

The G-STAR B2B games event goes online this November 17-21

as News Sep 19th, 2019

G-STAR 2019 makes it easier for indie studios in the Korean market worth $9 billion

News Aug 30th, 2019

Last week's Games Mixer 2019 near Gamescom was a great success

as News Oct 29th, 2018

Free expo space for indies at G-STAR

1 as News Oct 19th, 2018

Indies: Sign up now to be part of G-STAR's Indie Game Zone in November

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies