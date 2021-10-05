G-STAR 2021 event dates announced

It's that time of year when our thoughts turn to G-STAR, the biggest games event in Korea and one of the biggest in Asia, indeed the world. Now gearing up for its 17th edition, this year's dates have been announced as November 17th to 21st.

Each November anyone who’s anyone in the Asia-Pacific industry - along with a solid overseas contingent from the US and Europe - descend upon the beautiful beachside town of Busan in Korea for a week of intense networking, business dealing and a little games industry fun too!

In previous years the show attracted over 2,500 business delegates to the BEXCO arena and to mitigate the effects of COVID, this year will run as an online and offline parallel exhibition. Sub events will include the Korea Game Awards, Global Game Conference (G-CON), an indie pavillion, cosplay awards and the G-STAR Cup esports event.

Gateway to the East

Korea is in the top five global game markets and the entire domestic ecosystem will be at the event. For overseas attendees, G-STAR has become the gateway to the Asia-Pacific region. It’s not just about Korea either, G-STAR has long offered a friendly entry point to the wider APAC markets of China, Japan and SEA which collectively represent the very biggest cluster in the world.

Not only will you get a chance to meet with C-level decision-makers from the region, but we've found the location easily accessible and everyone speaks English, making it a great opportunity for Western developers and publishers looking to expand their business in Asia.

Early Bird tickets are available now.