Wooga launches magical themed match-3 Switchcraft worldwide

Playtika-owned Wooga has revealed the global launch of Switchcraft.

Switchcraft is a free-to-play narrative-driven casual mobile game that features an interactive story game and match-3 gameplay.

Players will follow the game’s protagonist, Bailey Ward, as she embarks on a journey discovering her magical powers in her small town in Massachusetts, detailed with a unique graphic novel art style.

Wooga has stated that Switchcraft features a "majority BIPOC main cast" with its strong female lead setting it apart from other games in the casual puzzle games space.

Additionally, wider diversity is featured throughout the game’s narrative, including sexuality, disability and nationality.

With Switchcraft, Wooga has built on its track record in developing narrative-driven games, such as June's Journey.

A magical journey awaits

"Wooga has been working on Switchcraft for multiple years but the team’s ability to make this game launch-ready in the last 18 months under the most challenging of circumstances, we feel is nothing short of incredible," said Wooga managing director Nai Chang.

"I would like to especially thank all the Wooga employees who contributed to this amazing achievement, enabling us to take the next step on our journey to fulfil our vision of becoming the player’s choice for story-driven casual games and deliver on our purpose to inspire joy in work and play."

Playtika co-founder, CEO and chairman Robert Antokol added: “The global launch of Switchcraft adds further prominence to an already remarkable year for Playtika, which started off with our IPO in January."

"Wooga is a unique studio with a high level of craftsmanship in the games they develop, and this is a milestone achievement for the studio. It is also a very significant development for Playtika, emerging from our strategic focus on new games development, and our establishment of a specialist team dedicated to the creation and roll-out of new best-in-class casual games."

In addition to English, Switchcraft is available in Danish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian Bokmål, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish.

Switchcraft is available now for iOS and Android devices worldwide.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Wooga writer Amanda Gicharu about her journey from East Africa to Berlin.