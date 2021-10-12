Celebrating Ada Lovelace Day

Today is Ada Lovelace Day, an annual celebration of the achievements of women across the fields of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM).

The day itself aims to bring people across the world together to discuss the opportunities and challenges for women in STEM careers, as well as highlighting potential role models to encourage more women into these sectors with a view of increasing diversity within the STEM industries.

Who is Ada Lovelace?

Ada Lovelace was an English mathematician and writer and is often recognised as the first computer programmer. Known for her work on Charles Babbage’s Analytical Engine, she was the first to identify that the machine had applications beyond pure calculation and went on to publish the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a machine.

As a result, Lovelace is thought to have played a key role in the early history of computing and programming.

Celebrating inspiring women

Today we want to highlight just a few of our accomplished speakers who will be sharing their industry insight at upcoming events in November. We asked them for their thoughts, tips, and advice on being a woman in STEM and finding success in these areas.

What do you find most inspiring about Ada Lovelace?

Kelly Vero: (Ada was) a woman who dreamed hard enough to ask questions and share answers with a future she wouldn’t know. In the world where she was not welcome she made herself capable, dependable, and logical, like the engine she had created from her algorithms.

Never talk yourself out of anything. It's easy to feel like there are a lot of rooms you won't belong in - but it's not true Vanessa Mullin

They call Ada the poet of science, and somehow this is a careless description of a beautifully curious and talented mind.

If you could give one bitesize piece of advice, or words of encouragement, to any woman wanting to enter a STEM field, what would it be?

Evelyn Mora: Working in tech has been an interesting journey of self-discovery, it has shown me how the society finds it so significant that I am a female solo founder, yet my experience proved how insignificant detail it actually is.

Vanessa Mullin: Never talk yourself out of anything. It's easy to feel like there are a lot of rooms you won't belong in - but it's not true. I'm convinced the only difference between men and women in STEM is that men don't ever question if they earned their seat at the table.

No matter what your background, or your education level, if you're driven and passionate enough - any door will open if you push hard enough, and if not there's always a window ;)

Elinor Schops: Every Girl Is A SuperHero. This statement is at the core of our DNA at ZAG. We each have internal strengths that can transition our lives. All we need is courage to own our destiny.

Daniella Loftus: In an age of technological acceleration and algorithmic bias it couldn't be more important to have women shaping the future. Don't be intimidated by the idea of being a woman in STEM. Understanding and working in tech doesn't demand a background in science or an aptitude for coding, all it demands is an interest in the field and a willingness to learn.

Kelly Vero: If you have a desire to work in STEM but you don't know how to get in, ask yourself what Ada would do. Channel your passion and be curious.

Exploring opportunities

If you’re wanting to break into a STEM industry, there are lots of brilliant resources available to expand your knowledge, connect with communities, and much more. Here’s just a few handy websites you can visit today to get you started:

Gain more insight this November

To hear more from the inspiring women featured in this article and the areas of STEM that excite them the most, join us next month at PG Connects Digital NEXT.

Book your Early Bird ticket today and save up to $245.