Square Enix now actively recruiting for new London Mobile game studio

It's already working on Tomb Raider Reloaded and an Avatar: The Last Airbender title

By , Staff Writer

Square Enix has formally announced Square Enix London Mobile, a studio developing high-quality, free-to-play mobile games.

In startup mode, the studio is actively recruiting both marketing and production talent - including a technical and a creative director.

But it is also already up-and-running.

It's working with Crystal Dynamics to develop Tomb Raider Reloaded, as well as Vancouver-based Navigator Games for an as-yet untitled game based on Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender IP.

"At Square Enix London Mobile, our goal is to move the world through play and in order to do this, we need to grow our team with even more unique voices, varieties of perspectives and creative energy,” said studio head Ed Perkins.

“We have great games in development, access to Square Enix-owned IP and relationships with the world’s top entertainment companies, but our people will be the competitive advantage that fuels our success now and in the future."

You can find out more information, including for careers, via the new studio's website


